Woman loses leg following Herstelling accident

Dec 04, 2016 News 0

Up to press time yesterday, doctors at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

The accident scene.

were working on the leg of a 50-year-old woman, which was almost severed during an accident early yesterday at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The woman has been identified as Shelly Thompson of Timehri, EBD.
The accident occurred around 07:30 hrs on the EBD Public Road, in the vicinity of Rum Shop Street also known as Chinese corner.
According to information received, a minibus, BTT 8079, was heading to Georgetown when it tried to pass another bus which had stopped in front of a Chinese restaurant to put off passengers.
It was during this process that the vehicle ended up in front of the truck, bearing registration number GVV 6306.
There are reports that because of the short distance between the two vehicles, the truck could not slow down and ended up hitting the bus into a metal utility pole in the middle of the public road.
When this newspaper arrived at the scene yesterday, both vehicles had already been taken to the Providence Police Station. Eyewitnesses said that passengers from the bus had to be pulled through the windows because of the damage.
The injured persons were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre from where Thompson was transferred to the GPHC.
Both drivers are in police custody assisting with information.

