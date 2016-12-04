Soulja Bai de prince wid a cast net fuh keep way mosquito

Prince de Harry been in this country fuh two days already and he nearly had to go to a funeral. De High Commissioner host a reception fuh him in Bel Air and invite almost everybody. People who normally don’t go out tun up because dem want to see de prince. Was a nice crowd.

De next thing dem boys hear is somebody falling down. Was Rupert. He faint.

Normally when people faint, who deh round does fan dem until dem ketch demself. After wards de people does put dem to sit down. But dem had to rush Rupert to hospital. De man didn’t eat or drink nutten before he go to de function. He had plans to drink de High Commissioner out of house and home and he did plan to eat good. He even had a plastic bag in ee back pocket.

De next day dem carry de prince in de bush. Malaria don’t mek joke in dem place suh de people who carry him cover de whole vehicle wid a net and when he come out to walk dem cover him wid a cast net fuh stop mosquito and is Dr Nutten tell dem fuh do that. But dem boys seh he can’t tell Marlan de Cold and others fuh stop de nonsense dem going on wid at de Food and Drug place.

Marlan tek over wheh Jagdeo, that scamp, lef off. Jagdeo spiteful. Fuh ten years he instruct de Works Ministry not to ever repair de street wheh de Waterfalls boss man live. And is not dem boys seh suh. Is Walter de Willis let out de story.

Under Jagdeo dem contractor repair and pave all dem roads in Republic Park and Nandy Park and lef out de street wheh de boss man living. Last week, Patto dem do de road. Now it smooth like a baby face.

Now Marlan Cold want continue de same wicked and spiteful attitude against de Waterfalls boss man and ee grand children. He block de milk wha come in fuh dem children and seh he want see certificate. This is milk wha buy in a retail store –Baby’s R Us—Marlan want certificate. This is nutten but spite. Dem boys hear he spiting de boss man son in law, too, because de boy refuse to give him a sutten on every shipment he bring in.

De boss man got a sutten fuh him and hope he got place to keep it.

Talk half and get rid of spiteful people. They are dangerous to your health.