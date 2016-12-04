Skeldon co-gen power plant has enough power for holidays

Latest update December 4th, 2016 12:55 AM

Berbicians can expect a bright Christmas with the assurance of the Skeldon Energy Inc

Gobin Harbhajan (c), a Member of the Board of Directors at the Skeldon Energy Inc, with other officials.

(SEI) which oversees the GUYSUCO Co-Generation Plant at the Skeldon Sugar Factory Estate, East Berbice.
During a tour of the plant by media operatives recently, Gobin Harbhajan, a member of the Board of Directors at the Estate, explained that the plant has the capacity to produce some 40 Megawatts of electricity with 10 from the Wartsila Engines and 30—15 each from the two steam powered turbines.
Harbhajan disclosed that during the scheduled maintenance period when the factory is not grinding there will be enough power to generate a constant supply of electricity for Berbicians. The two turbines are expected to be off from December 17, 2016 but Harbhajan assured that “the Wartsila engines are capable enough and will be able to supply ten megawatts of power to the national grid”.
A number of the Skeldon estate engines.

issue with the Co-generation Plant. “We want to make it clear that there is no problem at the co-gen plant; it is 100 per cent operational”. The Wartsila engines are expected to supply enough electricity to keep Berbicians happy for the holidays. He added that the excessive amount of blackout sessions experienced over the past few months were as a result of several damaged poles and a transformer coupled with other issues that are not linked to the Co- Gen Plant, he stressed that there was a failure in the distribution network.
“You may have a distribution problem but not a generation problem, we will supply to the national grid while GPL distributes.”
According to Harbhajan, three utility poles fell at No. 48 Village that had to be replaced. This he noted took some time for the Guyana Power & Light to rectify.
Meanwhile, Manager of the Co-Gen Plant, Outar Ramhit, told the media, “Whenever incidents as such occur it does not affect the ability of the plant to generate electricity but rather prevents them from getting it to the national grid until power is resolved.”
The Co-Generation Plant is designed with two power generating facilities, one from the Wartsila engine fuelled by HFO Oil or diesel and a steam plant fuelled by bagasse. The Skeldon Factory load is being supplied at an average of eight (8) Megawatts with the remainder of power to the national grid. The power together with the energy from the Wartsila Plant meets the grid demands at an average of 13 Megawatts which is approximately 75 percent of the Berbice grid load.
