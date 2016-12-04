Shihan Abdool Nazim Yassim elevated to ‘Hanshi’/’Sokeship’

Shihan Abdool Nazim Yassim has been elevated to Ku-Dan (9th Dan Black Belt) with the title ‘Hanshi’ (Grandmaster) of the SHIN-KAI-RYU system of martial arts, a scheme that was invented almost 12 years ago.

Yassim, Founder and Director of the Guyana International Kyo-Kushin-Kai Martial Arts Academy formerly The Little Diamond Martial Arts Academy has inked his name in the history books following the Guyana All-Styles Martial Arts Federation promotion which was held at the New Thriving Restaurant.

He was given the ‘Sokeship’ (Founder) title and his elevation came in light of him serving in the martial arts world for over 25 years, and almost 10 years as a 7th Dan Black Belt Shihan, both in Guyana and Suriname.

Yassim now has Black Belt ranks in a number of martial arts systems; 3rd Dan Black Belt in Karate-do; 4th Dan Black Belt ‘Junior Master’ Shinkaido Personal Combat System; 7th Dan Black Belt ‘Shihan’ Kyo-Kushin-Kai; and 9th Dan Black Belt ‘Hanshi’ Shin-Kai-Ryu.

At the accreditation ceremony, Yassim also promoted Nowieldath Khedoe of Suriname to the 7th Dan Black Belt and gave him an ‘A’ Level Coaching Certificate. Locally, Yassim is the authorised representative of the Universal Martial Arts Association (UMAA), the Kyo-Kushin-Kai Schools of Karate Union Worldwide (KSKUW) and the World Martial Arts Brotherhood Federation (WMAABF).

In the company of his wife, Black Belt students and relatives, he promised to continue his work in the martial arts field and is now looking forward to the 10th Dan level in the next 25 years.