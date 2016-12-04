Rubis Bel Air/Trophy Stall one-day, two-innings U-13 …GCC overcome Enmore, Ogle take first innings from Enterprise

Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) defeated Enmore by 89 runs when the Rubis Bel Air/Trophy Stall one-day, two-innings U-13 cricket competition continued yesterday.

Batting first at the Bourda, GCC scored 119-1 off their allocation of 25 overs. Zachary Jodah and Sanjay Persaud put on 109 for the second-wicket after Raul Singh was dismissed for one in the fourth over.

Jodah hit one four in his unbeaten 49 while Persaud made 43 not out. Enmore were sent packing for 35 in 14.2 overs in reply. Ariel Persaud and Menehik Halley picked up 3-5 each while Dominic Andrews had 3-11.

Leading by 74, GCC made 70-4 off their allotted 15 overs batting a second time. Raul Singh got 25 and Andrews 12. Set 154 for victory, Enmore were bowled out for 65 in 19 overs. Alex Harrichand made 20 and Shiv Singh 12; Andrews snared 3-9, Jodah 3-11, Yohance Angoy 2-11 and Ariel Persaud 2-13.

At Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara, the home grabbed first innings points from Enterprise after bad light stopped play. Enterprise managed 120-9 in 25 overs, taking first strike. Rafeek Azeez made 26 and Suraj Dookram assisted with 20. Medium pacer Marcus Fenty bagged 5-8 and Daniel Gulab 2-3. In reply Ogle reached 154-8 in 25 overs.

Devanand Khemraj struck 32 while Rudranauth Kissoon who added 50 for the fourth-wicket stand with Romeo Deonarain who cracked 29; Deonarain made 14. Navendra Singh claimed 2-6 and Dherendra Lall 2-13. Trailing by 34 runs, Enterprise were 21-3 when bad light stopped play.

In the opening fixtures played recently, host Ogle got first innings from Lusignan. Batting first, Ogle managed 119 all out in 20.3 overs. Devanand Khemraj made 53 while extras contributed 33. Krishan Surdyal had 3-18 and Roberto Thomas 2-13.

Lusignan were limited to 91-9 in 25 overs in reply. Romel Daturdeen and Vankatseh Armogan made 18 and 16 respectively. Mark Sukhai claimed 3-9 and Rudranauth Kissoon 3-14.