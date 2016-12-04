‘Old Beef’ Humphrey Inter Primary Schools’ Football …All Saints claims championship trophy

T’jon Reid registered a brace to lead All Saints Primary School to a 2-0 victory over St Aloysius to lift the title when the finals of the ‘Old Beef’ Humphrey Inter Primary Schools’ Football Competition concluded at the All Saints Scott Church Ground.

Earlier in the tournament, All Saints strengthened its position with a 5-0 drubbing over St Therese, on the back of a Nicquan Samuel double with support from Reid, Civian Arokium and Jared Dainty, who all registered one goal apiece.

Reid also netted a hat-trick for his team, with a lone contribution from Nicquan Samuels, to defeat Fort Ordnance 4-0. The game between St Aloysius and Fort Ordnance ended 1-0 in favour of the former team after a Shamar Taylor strike while the final game saw St Aloysius gaining a walk over from St Therese Primary.

Four teams, All Saints Primary, St Therese Primary, St Aloysius Primary and Fort Ordnance Primary, participated in the tournament which was only opened to schools in the New Amsterdam/Canje area.

The matches were played on a round-robin basis with All Saints enforcing its dominance, carting off the honours without conceding a goal. At the presentation ceremony just after the final whistle, All Saints Primary collected the ‘Old Beef’ Humphrey trophy and 15 gold medals while runners up, St Aloysius Primary received a trophy and 15 silver medals.

Reid returned to collect the Most Valuable Player award as well as the award for the most Prolific Goal Scorer while the Best Goal Keeper award went to Ashley Grimmond of St Aloysius Primary. These players received trophies compliments of the Humphrey family.

The late ‘Beef’ Humphrey was an ardent sports fan and several of his children represented the Ancient County as well as Guyana in football and lawn tennis. The tournament is a yearly feature in commemoration of his death and is coordinated by former national player Neil ‘Grizzly’ Humphrey with assistance from former national players, Kenrick Bowry and Randy ‘Blades’ Sears in collaboration with the Hearts of Oak Football Club.