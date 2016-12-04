Noble House Seafood Cricket …Ovid-Richardson’s 121 & Jaigobin’s 7-93 highlights ¼ Finals

By Sean Devers

Played under a cloudless sky at four venues, the quarter finals of the Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Noble House Seafoods two-day second division tournament bowled off yesterday with GNIC’s Quincy Ovid-Richardson’s

121 and 7-93 by Police leg-spinner Vishaul Jaigobin highlighting the first day action.

Playing at the GDF ground, Ovid-Richardson and David Dick (98) give GNIC a solid 210-run foundation before Joshua Persaud’s (41) knock rallied the Woolford Avenue unit to 325-9 declared.

Left-arm spinner Denis Legay (5-36) and Leon Andrews (3-63) took the bulk of the wickets for GDF were precariously placed on 22-7 by the close. The Soldiers were shot down by off-spinner Gajanand Suknanan (3 wkts), Rawle Meril (2) and former Test spinner Clyde Butts (1) and need another 153 runs to avoid the follow-on.

At Everest, the host only needing a draw against DCC to qualify for the semis reached 386-7 by the close after they were surprisingly asked to bat in scorching heat. The left-handed Khemraj Ramdeen fell three short of his century when he tried to hook at U-19 pacer Sherfane Rutherford and was taken at short mid-wicket after reaching the boundary nine times.

Ramdeen put together 93 for the fourth wicket with Dwayne Adams, who smashed nine fours and two sixes in his 58, after openers Shaeed Mohamed (22) and Akshaya Persaud (41) shared in a 64-run opening partnership and West Indies U-19 selectee Baskar Yadram 63 (10×4) and Ramdeen added 75 for the third wicket. Kamesh Yadram chipped in with 42.

Denis Squires (2-76) and Skipper Linden Lyght (3-51) did the damage for DCC who put down at least seven catches yesterday as they spent the entire day in the field. At MYO, the hosts were staring defeat in the face after being asked to follow-on after Transport Sports Club (TSC) made 266 in their only innings so far.

Charwayne McPherson (37) and the left-handed Singh added 77 for the second wicket before Devaughn Nandan slammed a brutal 92 (7×4 7×6). Shafick Ishmile (4-39) and T. Arjune (2-29) bowled well for MYO who crumbled for 51 despite 19 from Richard Latiff, who hit three boundaries.

Keon Morris (5-36) and veteran off-spinner Kevin Ross (3-7) did the damage to give TSC a 215 lead. Following-on, MYO needing another 165 to avoid an innings defeat, were 53-6 from 15.2 overs; Chien Gittens hit 22 (3×4 1×6), Joshua Wilson has 5-11 so far.

At Eve Leary, Police asked Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) to bat, Joseph Cupidore (6) and Marcus Watkins took the score to 33 before both batsmen fell on that score in consecutive overs bowled by Steven Harris and Jaigobin respectively.

Carmichael (78) and 17-year-old right-hander Clarence Baird (35) who joined forces at 45-2 took the score to 151 before Baird departed. Carlie Collins (30) also contributed to the Thomas Lands team’s cause. Jaigobin had 7-93 while Harris took 2-43 for the Cops who were 61-1 by the close after Shaquille Mosley had removed Regional Rodrigues for 15. Kevin Tendel remained unbeaten on 20. The action is scheduled to resume at 10:30hrs today.