Nandy Park roads fixed after Jagdeo decade-long blocking

After more than a decade of being sidelined, residents of a Nandy Park street, East Bank Demerara, have some newly paved streets, thanks to some recent works done in the area.

Lindley Avenue was one of streets to be rehabilitated. It is home to a number of business persons, ex-judges and even former Chief Justice Ian Chang.

It is also home to Publisher of Kaieteur News, Glenn Lall.

Lall said that he was mystified when about a decade ago several streets were fixed in Nandy Park. However, Lindley Avenue and a side street next to Lall were left out.

“I had sought to raise the matter with the NDC (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) and others.”

Lall found out from the late Public Works engineer, Walter Willis, that he had received instructions to leave Lindley Avenue out from the works.

According to the Publisher, the instructions, Willis had said, had come directly from former President Bharrat Jagdeo.

“One of my neighbours stopped talking to me because of the roads. My neighbours even asked me to move out from Nandy Park because of the state of the road,” Lall explained yesterday. “It is but evidence of how Jagdeo ran this country, targeting citizens using his high office.”

Lall said that last year, when the Coalition Government took office, he appealed for Lindley Avenue to be fixed.

“I even spoke with Minister David Patterson (of Public Infrastructure) on the state of roads near me.”

The Publisher said that he was promised that the matter would be addressed.

A few weeks ago, a contractor, R and B Investments, started works in the area. The street is now fully paved with works done on the shoulders and drains. The roads have been marked and barriers erected to prevent heavy trucks from driving through.