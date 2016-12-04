Man gets 18 years for severing wife’s hand

Latest update December 4th, 2016 12:55 AM
Abdool Samaroo, a 24-year-old labourer who hails from Enterprise, Leguan, Essequibo, was on Friday sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Suddie High Court after a panel of Jurors found him guilty.
Samaroo was charged with the intent to commit murder on October 15, last year.
Samaroo’s charge was however later reviewed and he was charged with wounding Tashmie Mohabir, a/k ‘Tash’.
According to reports, Samaroo was imbibing alcohol, at La Bagatelle, Leguan, when he got into an argument with Mohabir having accused her of having an affair with another man.
In vexation he whipped out a sharp object and chopped off one of Mohabir’s hands. The medical report stated traumatic amputation of the right hand in close proximity to the wrist.
