Is the Administration of Local Football Steadfastly Losing its way?

Unapologetically and unreservedly, I have posed the aforementioned question by way of the above caption. Since, to the best of my knowledge the ideals of constitutionality, parliamentary procedures, democracy and total development are being significantly compromised, in relation: infusion of dictatorial policies, autocracy, under development and non-compliance with inherent administrative policies.

Editor, since retiring from the daily administration of football, in 2010 within the GFA, both at the club and association level, it pains me deeply to read of an upsurge in the “prostitution” of the sport, entirely for financial gains by an extremely “Elite” few.

While the ultimate aim of development is swept under the carpet and so too is the: “Annual Calendar of Activities by each Affiliate”. Suffice it to say, that thereafter the GFF, as the national governing body, upon receiving the relevant submissions, compiles a chart with the domestic activities in the respective Associations.

With various competitions featuring, it provides the impetus for the GFF to plan its own season. Meanwhile, submission by each affiliate/association automatically caters for the inclusion of private promotional group (s) to be included by way of contractual obligations, i.e. Annual Mayors Cup- November; Annual Kashif & Shangnai KO- December / January 1st Finals.

As time progressed Fruta Conquerors/NAMILCO KO was included with WDFA/ANSA-McAL Sweet 16 KO; BFA and EDFA. For a few years, there was also English Fustal Round Robin KO. What was enjoyable for me during that time an executive was compiling fixtures for various competitions within the GFA, with no affiliated club (s) being burdened by playing in two separate competitions, in 24-hours.

In so doing along with the compilation of fixtures, rules, competition’ reports, outlining domestic activity, were all part of the association’s requirements which had to be submitted to the GFF in a timely manner.

Is this inherent policy from a previous administration now something of the past? Since a repeated failure would have automatically led to associations being disqualified from having the GFF to pay its monthly office rent, utility bills and an Office Staff.

Is this still applicable today? What of loss of membership as an affiliate, albeit being relegated to an “associate, devoid of voting rights”? A few weeks ago, I was accused of being paid by both Kashif Muhammad and Aubrey ‘Shangai’ Major to pen a letter with the caption, “Supportive of the 4 Elite Clubs call for arbitration.”

The caller was a journalist of international repute who despite his utterance will nevertheless continue to have my respect. A timely reminder however, my pen isn’t for hire, unlike many others today that plies the trade of journalism. While not being a journalist, I write as a layman for public edification.

The very journalist had previously complimented me for being prophetic when I penned a letter under the caption, “Former GFF President, Christopher Matthias will not last out his elected term”.

It is this same journalist who was in the forefront both in the electronic and print media, extolling the goodly virtues of two (2) presidential hopefuls ahead of both being elected. But thereafter, would have been complaining bitterly about non-accessibility after being elected.

Was dishonouring of financial remunerations the issue? As recent as last week, two separate conversations with different individuals alluded to, “A common consensus existing among numerous veteran footballers, Lester Sealey is responsible for the state of local football today”. Editor, when conceitedness and ignorance can be displayed as a national award. Then I can fully agree with the upper class of this country, not to have their offspring (s) participating in football, providing its being administered by these very misfits.

How many of them can address any forum of third form students from any of the nation’s top four secondary schools, about the basic components of the sport? How many of them have pursued coaching, upon retiring with success as an English FA: B License Coach?

In the area of administration, can many of the talkers organize a Pee-Wee (Under-12) Competition? With an incident occurring since 1999, my conscience is clear as for the stand I took to save the image of the sport.

Should I attempt to revisit the unfortunate scenario, having already done this year’s ago, it would have serious political implications and dire consequences. Fast forward to 17 years later, I am out of the sport along with numerous others. Can anyone in their right frame of mind, compare the “litany of woes, which continues to plague local football” hold me accountable for continued under-development?

Can I be held accountable as a “layman” for a private promoter who coordinated three (3) tournaments, within six (6) months entirely for financial gains, while the governing body turns a “blind eye” without seeking to impose the relevant “levy fees”? Sadly, clubs and associations representation is lacking i.e. travelling in excess of 65 miles to play a match, devoid of paid transportation and providence of meals, unheard of in the previous 25 years of the Annual Kashif and Shangai KO. Rather than sitting by idly at GFC indulging in useless chatter.

The entire lot of individuals until a day like today can’t organise themselves efficiently, to formulate an August body namely: Georgetown Masters’ Association that has been ongoing for over a decade. However, what I can duly inform them of is to form a Steering Committee, and thereafter put the relevant paperwork in place for national recognition and acceptance.

Should they be willing to go this route, I can provide my administrative expertise for a nominal fee. Would this bunch of footballers petition the GFF to conduct an investigation into “acts of sexual molestation on former footballers locally”, as what is taking place in England presently?

Lester Sealey