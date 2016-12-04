Latest update December 4th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/STAG Elite League…Conquerors sail past Monedderlust; Victoria Kings edge Buxton United

Dec 04, 2016 Sports 0

When play in the Guyana Football Federation / STAG Elite League season 2 continued on Friday evening last at the Tucville ground in the City, home team Fruta conquerors romped to a comfortable 4-0 win over Berbice’ Monedderlust while in a clash of the East Demerara sides, Victoria Kings edged Buxton United 2-1.
Monedderlust was able to limit the Conquerors side to a single goal in the first 45 minute but could not stop the second onslaught that going to come their way. Conquerors took the lead in just the 4th minute of play as both sides were still settling down.
Leon Richardson wrested the early advantage for the home team and it was all they had needed to seal full points. Eon Alleyne in the 46th, Kwame La FGleur (65th) and Jermine Junor in the 83rd minute completed a solid display for the Fruta side.
Victoria Kings, in their debut season at this level, turned back the challenge of their more seasoned neighbours who are in their second season. Buxton United would have gone into the match with the psychological advantage but that was to no avail as the Kings relished the challenge to the extent that they took the fight to Buxton and nailed them early.
With only 8 minutes on the clock, the Kings through a Seon Robinson strike stunned their opponents and from all appearances, they never recovered. Calvin De Souza’s 72nd minute goal further solidified Victoria Kings’ hold on the match and despite Buxton pulling back a consolation goal in the 81st minute through Devon Dennis’ efforts, the Kings were all smiles at the sound of the final whistle as they recorded their first win at this level.

More in this category

Sports

Blairmont claim West Berbice Kiddy Cricket Title

Blairmont claim West Berbice Kiddy Cricket Title

Dec 04, 2016

Blairmont Primary defeated Belladrum Primary to win the West Berbice leg of the Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One cricket title recently at Bush Lot ground. Batting first,...
Read More
Shihan Abdool Nazim Yassim elevated to ‘Hanshi’/’Sokeship’

Shihan Abdool Nazim Yassim elevated to...

Dec 04, 2016

Rubis Bel Air/Trophy Stall one-day, two-innings U-13 …GCC overcome Enmore, Ogle take first innings from Enterprise

Rubis Bel Air/Trophy Stall one-day, two-innings...

Dec 04, 2016

Is the Administration of Local Football Steadfastly Losing its way?

Is the Administration of Local Football...

Dec 04, 2016

GBA raise over 500,000 on day 1 of 100 mile walk

GBA raise over 500,000 on day 1 of 100 mile walk

Dec 04, 2016

Noble House Seafood Cricket …Ovid-Richardson’s 121 & Jaigobin’s 7-93 highlights ¼ Finals

Noble House Seafood Cricket...

Dec 04, 2016

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football Tournament…St. Stephen’s unbeaten after three rounds

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football...

Dec 04, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The baby party is over

    Local manufacturers will have no choice but to increase the prices of each bottled or canned product to compensate for... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch