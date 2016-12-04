GFF/STAG Elite League…Conquerors sail past Monedderlust; Victoria Kings edge Buxton United

When play in the Guyana Football Federation / STAG Elite League season 2 continued on Friday evening last at the Tucville ground in the City, home team Fruta conquerors romped to a comfortable 4-0 win over Berbice’ Monedderlust while in a clash of the East Demerara sides, Victoria Kings edged Buxton United 2-1.

Monedderlust was able to limit the Conquerors side to a single goal in the first 45 minute but could not stop the second onslaught that going to come their way. Conquerors took the lead in just the 4th minute of play as both sides were still settling down.

Leon Richardson wrested the early advantage for the home team and it was all they had needed to seal full points. Eon Alleyne in the 46th, Kwame La FGleur (65th) and Jermine Junor in the 83rd minute completed a solid display for the Fruta side.

Victoria Kings, in their debut season at this level, turned back the challenge of their more seasoned neighbours who are in their second season. Buxton United would have gone into the match with the psychological advantage but that was to no avail as the Kings relished the challenge to the extent that they took the fight to Buxton and nailed them early.

With only 8 minutes on the clock, the Kings through a Seon Robinson strike stunned their opponents and from all appearances, they never recovered. Calvin De Souza’s 72nd minute goal further solidified Victoria Kings’ hold on the match and despite Buxton pulling back a consolation goal in the 81st minute through Devon Dennis’ efforts, the Kings were all smiles at the sound of the final whistle as they recorded their first win at this level.