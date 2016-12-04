GBA raise over 500,000 on day 1 of 100 mile walk

Latest update December 4th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Guyana Boxing Association raked in just over half a million dollars yesterday when
the three-day one hundred mile walk continued.
Starting at Rosignol President Steve Ninvalle and vice president Maurice Rajkumar switched modes operandi used on day one and resorted to using cell phones to request pledges. By afternoon the duo had conquered Region Five and acquired just over five hundred thousand.
The walk started on Friday at Number 43 Village Corentyne and was organised to raise two million dollars to send a team of boxers, referees and coaches to the Caribbean Development Tournament in Barbados.
The event will conclude today outside the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
