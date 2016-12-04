Food and Drugs head gets personal…Businessman asked to produce certificate for milk bought for his babies

Discrimination and abuse of office by a senior government official continue with a businessman

claiming that he is now being refused permission to bring in even food for his babies.

According to businessman, Frank Sanichara, he recently wrote the Director of Government Analyst-Food and Drugs Department (GA-FDD) seeking permission to import 100 cases of Similac infant formula for his children who are due in Guyana for the holidays.

According to Sanichara, the product is not available for sale in Guyana. He would normally purchase the formula in wholesale clubs and pharmacies in the US. These outlets do not issue free sale certificates. Rather, they would issue receipts.

The toddlers are expected to arrive in the country next week, Sanichara said in his letter.

Last week, Sanichara said he called the department and was bluntly told by an official that he would need to submit a free sale certificate if he wants to be allowed permission to bring in the formula.

“Well, it is clear now that I am being targeted personally. This is on top of the discriminatory practices that Mr. Cole has brought against me and my businesses and against other importers who are being singled out.”

According to Sanichara, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sueria Manufacturing Inc., the formula was approved for use by the New York hospital where his two sons (twins) were recently born. His eldest child, a daughter, had been using the formula also.

“Mr. Cole is now demanding that I produce a free sale certificate for the milk that my babies drink.

Where will I find it? These are small purchases. Is he saying that US citizens living here cannot even bring in milk?”

Sanichara’s woes with Cole and GA-FDD had started over a year now with a number of other drinks and food importers complaining bitterly that their shipments have been held up consistently while a few competing businesses are being given a free rein.

“I want to restate that we are not against the regulations. We have been and intend to always abide with the law. We have been submitting free sale certificates as is being required. But Cole and his department have been constantly changing the requirements.”

In these instances, Cole and his department are refusing to even put any of their objections, as to why the shipments are being held up, in writing.

The businessman said that in some instances, his company was asked for the supplier to change the format of the certificates that were submitted to the GA-FDD.

“How do you get a supplier to change the free sale certificate? The US has some of the most rigid inspections for food safety in the world. Again, we are not asking for special treatment; just a level playing field.

“Mr. Cole and Food and Drugs are aware that there are items being sold locally that are falsely labelled and now because we speak up, we are being targeted. How can you refuse baby formula being brought in for personal use?”

According to Sanichara, in addition to free sale certificates attesting to the safety of his imports, he has also been submitting analysts’ certificates.

Over a week ago, Sanichara joined a number of other importers to picket the Ministry of the Presidency and Ministry of Public Health, Brickdam, demanding Cole’s removal and a level playing field.

They claim that their containers are being unfairly held up and the department finds different excuses to frustrate them and demand all kinds of documents. It has been costing the importers millions of dollars in losses.

The Ministry of the Presidency immediately ordered an investigation.

A few days after the probe was ordered, confidential import documents of Sueria that were only sent to the department and to Cole, were leaked to media outlets.

GA-FDD has significant powers in ensuring the safety of food products entering Guyana.

Sanichara has reportedly met with a team from the Ministry of Public Health, including Minister George Norton. Cole has reportedly been asked to explain himself.

The Health Minister had distanced himself from the discrimination and abuse claims by the importers, saying that his administration does not condone such behaviour.

Cole was sent home earlier this year over an alleged incident but later returned to the job.

Sueria has the distribution rights to several popular products, including Shakura Energy Drinks. The shipments that have been held up by Food and Drugs are several consignments of products including Shakura Energy Drink.

In the case of Sueria, Sanichara is a businessman who returned home to invest and has plugged hundreds of millions of dollars in the manufacturing of sweets and importation of juices.

The juice importation business is a highly competitive one with a number of large companies involved.

Several complaints have been filed with various ministers over the alleged discriminations.

“I have had a successful meeting with the Health Minister and now I am awaiting the findings of the investigation to bring closure and hope that the discriminations stop.”