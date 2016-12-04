Blairmont claim West Berbice Kiddy Cricket Title

Latest update December 4th, 2016 12:55 AM
Blairmont Primary defeated Belladrum Primary to win the West Berbice leg of the Guyana
Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One cricket title recently at Bush Lot ground.
Batting first, Belladrum made 92-9 with Colin Noble scoring 20. Blairmont responded with 114-3. Jahein Elgin scored 37 and Davrha Dyal 22.
