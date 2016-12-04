3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football Tournament…St. Stephen’s unbeaten after three rounds

With the Organisers of this year’s 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football Tournament deciding to play today’s round of matches yesterday, defending champion St. Stephen’s and St. Pius were the only teams to register wins in

both of their encounters yesterday, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

On a day that saw a total of 41 goals being scored, St. Stephen’s opened with a win against St. Margaret’s via a walkover, before beating Tucville 3-0, while St. Pius edged South Ruimveldt 3-2, before returning to inflict a crushing 7-0 triumph over St. Gabriel’s.

Action in the competition is set to resume next Saturday at the same venue. The tournament which is also being supported by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education ends December 17. The day’s full results are seen below:

Game-1: St. Stephen’s vs St. Margaret’s – St. Stephen’s won via walkover.

Game-2: Tucville-3 vs Redeemer-2 – Tucville scorers, Own Goal-9th and 26th, Sheriah Headley-27th. Redeemer Scorers – Kelisha Patterson-14th, Rayana Peters-31st.

Game-3: West Ruimveldt-6 vs Smith Memorial-1 – West Scorers, Gabriella McGarrell-6th, 9th, 19th, 25th and 28th, Priscilla Edwards-10th. Smith Memorial scorers, Aaliyah Beverney-14th.

Game-4: North Georgetown-3 vs Winfer Gardens-0 – Alicia James-6th, 10th and 15th.

Game-5: St. Gabriel’s-0 vs St. Agnes-5 – Amana McPherson-3rd, 19th and 20th, Shequeena Smith-5th, Divine Williams-28th.

Game-6: F.E. Pollard-1 vs Enterprise-2 – Enterprise scorers, Emmaria Mercier-12th, Tanya Mohabir-14th. F.E. Pollard scorer, Cedranessa Benn-13th.

Game-7: Stella Maris vs St. Angela’s – St. Angela’s won via walkover.

Game-8: St. Pius-3 vs South Ruimveldt-2 – St. Pius scorers, Karen Jupiter-19th and 31st, Kerry Boyce-3rd. South scorer, Raven Jacobs-9th and 25th.

2nd Round

Game-1: Redeemer vs St. Margaret’s – Redeemer won via walkover.

Game-2: F.E. Pollard vs Stella Maris – F.E Pollard won via walkover.

Game-3: St. Stephen’s-3 vs Tucville-0 – Kezia Parkinson-14th and 22nd, Odelli Straughn-26th.

Game-4: North Georgetown-1 vs West Ruimveldt-1 – North scorer, Alicia James-20th. West scorer, Gabriella McGarrell-24th.

Game-5: St. Angela’s-0 vs Enterprise-0.

Game-6: St. Pius-7 vs St. Gabriel’s-0 – Kerry Boyce-7th, 21st and 28th, Donna Lowe-10th, 22nd and 25th, Karen Jupiter-2nd.

Game-7: Smith Memorial vs Winfer Gardens – No Contest.

Game-8: St. Agnes-0 vs South Ruimveldt-1 – Own Goal-21st.