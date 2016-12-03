WBCA commence preparation for 50-over league tomorrow

The West Berbice Cricket Association will commence preparations for the upcoming GCB 50-over Franchise League with a practice match tomorrow at the Bush Lot. The game will begin at 09:30hrs and the following players are asked to be at the venue; Krishundat Ramoo, Sherwyn Mc Pherson, Steffon Adams, Raffael Estraido, Andrew Dutchin, Waqar Hassan, Kevin Jawahir, Rennision Mitchell, Keyron Fraser, Rendell Bobb, Keith Fraser, Parmamand Ramdhan, Cladius Fraser, Brandon Bess, Glenroy Fraser, Quacey Mc Pherson, Arthley Bailey, Avishkar Sewkarran, Brentnol Woolford, Leon Andrews, Collis Butts, Wendell Fordyce, Brain Nurse, Jauid Saywack, Akeem Miller and Kris Ramnarine.

Players failing to attend will not be considered for selection.