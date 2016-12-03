Latest update December 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

WBCA commence preparation for 50-over league tomorrow

Dec 03, 2016 Sports 0

The West Berbice Cricket Association will commence preparations for the upcoming GCB 50-over Franchise League with a practice match tomorrow at the Bush Lot. The game will begin at 09:30hrs and the following players are asked to be at the venue; Krishundat Ramoo, Sherwyn Mc Pherson, Steffon Adams, Raffael Estraido, Andrew Dutchin, Waqar Hassan, Kevin Jawahir, Rennision Mitchell, Keyron Fraser, Rendell Bobb, Keith Fraser, Parmamand Ramdhan, Cladius Fraser, Brandon Bess, Glenroy Fraser, Quacey Mc Pherson, Arthley Bailey, Avishkar Sewkarran, Brentnol Woolford, Leon Andrews, Collis Butts, Wendell Fordyce, Brain Nurse, Jauid Saywack, Akeem Miller and Kris Ramnarine.
Players failing to attend will not be considered for selection.

More in this category

Sports

Guyanese Blyden voted best batsman for Evergreen SC of Trinidad

Guyanese Blyden voted best batsman for Evergreen SC of Trinidad

Dec 03, 2016

Guyanese Travis Blyden was voted the best batsman for Rahamut’s Evergreen SC 50-over and T20 teams when the club held its annual awards ceremony recently in Trinidad and Tobago. Blyden who plays...
Read More
Blairmont Cricket Club receive uniforms for U17 team

Blairmont Cricket Club receive uniforms for U17...

Dec 03, 2016

WBCA commence preparation for 50-over league tomorrow

WBCA commence preparation for 50-over league...

Dec 03, 2016

GFF offers condolence to Brazil Football Federation

GFF offers condolence to Brazil Football...

Dec 03, 2016

Guyana Boxing Association re-elects President

Guyana Boxing Association re-elects President

Dec 03, 2016

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football Tournament…Champs aiming to make it two in a row; winless teams looking for points

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football...

Dec 03, 2016

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition…Exciting action highlights final round of KO phase; round robin phase commences tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal...

Dec 03, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch