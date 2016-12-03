Unidentified female crushed at Eccles in Freak Accident

Latest update December 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM
Police have launched an investigation into a road fatality which resulted in the death of an unidentified woman at Eccles around noon hours yesterday. Reports indicate that the woman was crushed by a truck that was proceeding along the Haag Bosch Access Road at Eccles East Bank Demerara.
The truck, GPP1637 was said to be heading out of the Haag Bosch area when it crushed her on the spot. Kaieteur News understands that the woman was hit by the tray of the truck first before it ran over her.
An eyewitness recounted that the driver of the truck had stopped at a nearby shop to make a purchase before the incident occurred.
The victim is said to have suffered from severe injuries to her legs and chest cavity. No one in the area could identify her.
Shortly after the accident, the woman’s body was taken to a funeral home in the city. The driver and the truck are at the Providence Police Station.
