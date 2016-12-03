Regal Sport T20 semis set for tomorrow

The semi finals of the Regal Sport T20 softball tournament have been set for tomorrow at the Demerara Cricket Club. On pitch one at 12:00hrs, Ariel Masters will play Mike’s Wellman and at 15:00hrs Speed Boat will challenge the winner of Ariel and Pigeon XI which will be contested at 09:30hrs.

On pitch two at 10:00hrs Regal Masters will take on Albion, at 14:00hrs Regal All Stars will battle Herstelling.