Regal Sport T20 semis set for tomorrow

Latest update December 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM
The semi finals of the Regal Sport T20 softball tournament have been set for tomorrow at the Demerara Cricket Club. On pitch one at 12:00hrs, Ariel Masters will play Mike’s Wellman and at 15:00hrs Speed Boat will challenge the winner of Ariel and Pigeon XI which will be contested at 09:30hrs.
On pitch two at 10:00hrs Regal Masters will take on Albion, at 14:00hrs Regal All Stars will battle Herstelling.
Dec 03, 2016Guyanese Travis Blyden was voted the best batsman for Rahamut’s Evergreen SC 50-over and T20 teams when the club held its annual awards ceremony recently in Trinidad and Tobago. Blyden who plays...
Maybe you are not familiar with the name Hydar Ally the way you are with Anil Nandlall . But Mr. Ally is a long serving... more
The private sector is reaping what it has sown. The private sector in Guyana has a history of nestling under the bosoms... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more
I rarely worry about the duplicity of people who profess to be democratic and calling for equality for all. In my lifetime... more