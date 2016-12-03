People show off dem bad manners

Some people ain’t got manners. Normally, when a stranger visiting, people does put on dem best manners. Dem does even try to talk proppa. Dem boys see women talking wid dem mouth close and when dem walking dem cut dem step in half because dem want to look decent. Dem can’t afford fuh de stranger see how dem wobbling at de back or how much dem shaking.

Dem was de good days. Nowadays people don’t care bout being mannerly. De prince land in Guyana and is de same time dem gunmen mekking a hustle pun a payroll. Two of dem size up Vieira payroll so when de collectors going back to de wuk place dem mek dem tackle. One of dem ride up and shoot de guard.

Right away one of de guard shoot back. Whether he knock de man or de bullet pass close to him dem boys don’t know. What dem know is that de gunman drop he gun and plenty ammunition and run like if de devil been behind him.

Right now de police checking pun a bank manager in connection wid an armed robbery. Is long now dem boys suspect that people inside de bank does set up nuff of dem robberies. Somebody tun up to draw some money and de manager in de bank does place a call to ee friends on de outside.

He does describe wha de man wearing and how much money de man got. Dem boys hear de police ketch one of dem gunmen and de man squeal. He name somebody from a certain bank. De police didn’t waste time; dem move in and arrest de man.

And that happen when de prince come. Nobody ain’t got time. Long ago when de prince grandmother come to this country, people put on a sport that last one whole week. When he grandfather come he was so frighten that he never lef de airport.

He father was a different story. He find chocolate. Now de prince come and de High Commission ain’t even try to mek de youngster visit a night club. But then again, is a different time when people ain’t got manners.

Talk half and don’t wait fuh people get manners.