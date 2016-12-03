Lombard Street rehabilitated

Work is underway to repair Lombard Street, one of the main thoroughfares in the city.

The road which leads from the East Bank Demerara has been in a deplorable state for years.

Head of the Special Projects Unit (SPU), Lawrence Mentis, said that the works commenced last Saturday on stretches from Broad Street to Parliament Building at Hadfield Street. Mentis said that works should be completed by tomorrow.

The official explained that the scope of works include two inches thick compacted overlaying with asphalt.

“We have a team with six to seven persons who work from 7:30hours to 16:30hours or later. The road is one of the main routes used by vehicles, pedestrians and cycles, so we are making haste to not hinder traffic on the road,” Mentis explained.

According to the Head of the SPU, the road was in a deteriorated state and urgently needed attention to better allow access to vehicular traffic. Mentis noted that the works are being completed with funding from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s maintenance of roads fund.

Rehabilitation works are also ongoing in ‘A’ Field, Sophia.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson noted in his 2016 budget speech that “we have a golden opportunity to execute our work programmes and thus fulfill promises we made to the electorate in our 2015 APNU/AFC Manifesto…I would like to support the call to join us to build this beautiful country of ours together; in unity…in the interest of all Guyanese and the greater good of the country.”