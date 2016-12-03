Guyanese lawyer, sculptor named for Anthony Sabga 2017 awards

Two Guyanese have been named as laureates of the Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for

Excellence (ANSCAFE).

According to the ANSA McAL Foundation, Guyanese sculptor, Winslow Craig, and Dr. Christopher Arif Bulkan, a lawyer and senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, UWI, St Augustine, have been named as laureates for this year’s awards.

The Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence (ANSCAFE) is said to be the English-speaking Caribbean’s leading recognition programme in Arts, Sciences, and Public and Civic Work. The ANSA McAL Foundation launched the Awards Programme in October 2005. The Awards are made in four areas: Arts & Letters, Science & Technology, Public & Civic Contributions and Entrepreneurship.

The awards began as a biennial event in 2006, went annual between 2010 and 2015, and thereafter returned to a biennial cycle. So far, 27 laureates have been named in the four categories.

According to the foundation, Craig is a Guyanese sculptor whose natural talent manifested at an early age, and blossomed with formal training at the ER Burrowes School of Art in Georgetown. He has worked with many media, including metal, wood, and bronze, and is known for his invention of a new medium for sculpture- “sawdoue” an amalgam of sawdust and glue which is placed on steel.

Craig is currently a lecturer in Art at the University of Guyana. His work can be found in private collections throughout the region, in Guyanese institutions and international collections from New Zealand (Retribution II), China (The Unseen Helper) and Belize (Cutting Edge and The Watcher). He was also commissioned by Cable and Wireless to create a trophy for its 2000 cricket series, which was titled Willow and Leather.

Born in the Kappawarri Creek of the Essequibo River in 1967, Craig began sculpting from an early age. He was influenced by his father, who was a woodsman and woodworker, to begin whittling. He sold his first piece at age seven for the sum of $20.

His plans for the future focused on his becoming a gold-miner until a teacher encouraged him to apply to the ER Burrowes School of Art in Georgetown. He was accepted and his graduation work, Discovery, was acquired by the Guyanese polymath, Denis Williams, for the Guyana National Collection.

Thereafter, Craig was awarded a 1997 Commonwealth Foundation Fellowship in Arts & Craft which took him to the Christ Church Polytechnic School of Art and Design, New Zealand, where he created Retribution II. After this fellowship, he was selected to attend the International Sculpture Symposium in China (2001), where he was the only artist representing the English-speaking Caribbean.

“Mr Craig’s work explores the themes of spirituality, justice, gender issues, nature and the environment. His work, Fighting for Global Peace, has been featured in a documentary aired on CNN World Report in the aftermath of the Gulf War.

Apart from many exhibitions in Guyana, his work has been shown in Haiti, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, the US, Venezuela, and China. He is regarded as one of the leading sculptors in Guyana, according to former Minister of Culture, Dr Frank Anthony. Ian McDonald described his work as being of “world class genius” the foundation disclosed.

He has been commissioned by various regional institutions like the Bank of Guyana, and the Commonwealth Youth Programme. One of his pieces was also commissioned by the Government of Guyana and presented to the Walter Reed Memorial Hospital in the US, where former Guyanese president Dr. Cheddi Jagan was treated.

Craig won the Guyana Visual Arts Competition (Sculpture) 2014, and was awarded a Guyana National Award, The Medal of Service (2002).

He will share the joint laureate in Arts & Letters 2017 with Trinidad’s music conductor, Kwamé Ryan, Conductor.

Dr. Bulkan, Attorney, Guyana, the laureate for Public and Civic Contributions is a Guyanese lawyer and senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, UWI, St Augustine. As an academic and legal practitioner, he has been at the forefront of promoting indigenous rights, environmental rights, and human rights regionally through legal interventions, training and advocacy.

Along with Tracy Robinson and Douglas Mendes, in 2009 he co-founded the UWI Rights Advocacy Project (U-RAP) which provides pro bono legal services, research and advocacy on human rights issues across various Caribbean territories.

One of these groups include the Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition (CVC), with which U-RAP has commenced a collaboration which will include, among other activities, training of lawyers and human rights defenders to better respond to the needs of these communities.

Dr Bulkan, who worked in Guyana as an attorney (1999-2004), is one of the few experts on the emerging legal framework dealing with the rights of indigenous people, which has regional and extra-regional implications.

He is the author of the publication ‘The Survival of Indigenous Rights in Guyana’. He has provided training and education on rights to the Amerindian People’s Association, the Guyana Marine Turtle Conservation Society of Guyana and the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development, and in April 2016 functioned as Conference Chair of a regional conference on issues affecting Indigenous Peoples’, held in Belize City, Belize.

Involved in human rights advocacy for his whole life, he has worked tirelessly to establish and defend the rights of the First Peoples, the environment, and health and human rights in various ways.

Dr Bulkan was one of the initiators of two ground-breaking cases on gender rights in the Caribbean. They were Caleb Orozco vs Attorney General in Belize, and McEwan, Clarke, Fraser, Persaud and SASOD vs Attorney General of Guyana. The former case was successful on all counts in August 2016, while in the latter the acting Chief Justice of Guyana ruled in September 2013 that cross dressing, as an expression of one’s gender identity, is not illegal. Both cases are now at varying stages in the appeal process.

In addition to his advocacy work, he has also published widely in books, refereed journals, and even newspapers. He is a contributor to the Stabroek News’ In the Diaspora weekly feature.

Dr Bulkan was educated at York University in Canada, London University, and the University of the West Indies. He was a lecturer in the Faculty of Law at the UWI, Cave Hill, before moving to the St Augustine campus in Trinidad in 2012, where he was Deputy Dean in the Faculty of Law from 2013 to 2016 and is now Senior Lecturer.

The prizes are worth TT $500,000 each, and each laureate receives a medal and citation at the awards ceremony, which will be held in Guyana next May.

Also named as laureate for the award is Grenada’s entrepreneur, Shadel Nyack Compton.