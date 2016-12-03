Guyanese Blyden voted best batsman for Evergreen SC of Trinidad

Guyanese Travis Blyden was voted the best batsman for Rahamut’s Evergreen SC

50-over and T20 teams when the club held its annual awards ceremony recently in Trinidad and Tobago.

Blyden who plays for local side Guyana Defence Force also received an award for being nominated as one of the five cricketers of the year.

Rahamut’s Evergreen participates in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board South Championship leagues. Bylden’s highest score in the 50-over format was 85 and 45 in the T20, his efforts helped his team to third place in the 50-over competition but they fell just short of the quarterfinals in the T20s.

Only recently Blyden was rewarded for having the second best bowling average and scoring an unbeaten 127 for Pioneer CC in the New York Metropolitan Cricket League. The all-rounder has since returned home and is hoping for a call up to one of the teams in the upcoming GCB 50-over franchise league.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport he said that playing overseas has helped him to improve and he relished the experience of playing on different surfaces.

”The experience was great since I got the opportunity to play among some past and present first class players from various countries. It helped me to up my game somewhat because the competition for places in the teams is high so you have to be on par all the time,” Blyden added.

”I learnt a lot from those players, I observed how they go about with their preparation and see what they do differently and following some of their methods helped me to be successful”, he said.

Blyden expressed gratitude to the Almighty and stated that he aims of get closer to the Guyana national team. (Zaheer Mohamed)