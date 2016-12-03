Guyana shines at CXC awards

Latest update December 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM
Guyana shone on the big Caribbean education stage in Barbados Thursday night when two secondary school scholars and a school were awarded for outstanding academic performances at the Caribbean Examinations Council level.
Kayshav Tewari, of Queens’ College took the stage twice at the Barbados Hilton hotel to receive awards for the Most Outstanding Candidate in Sciences, and Most Outstanding Candidate Overall at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations.
He shared the stage with fellow QC student, Larissa Wiltshire, the Most Outstanding Candidate in Natural Sciences in CSEC examinations.
But the name of QC, Guyana, was called again, this time for Principal Jackie Benn to take the award on behalf of the Thomas Lands institution as the CSEC School of the Year.
Tewari achieved Grade One passes in 19 subjects, and Wiltshire earned Grade One passes in 12 subjects.
Dec 03, 2016Guyanese Travis Blyden was voted the best batsman for Rahamut’s Evergreen SC 50-over and T20 teams when the club held its annual awards ceremony recently in Trinidad and Tobago. Blyden who plays...
Dec 03, 2016
Dec 03, 2016
Dec 03, 2016
Dec 03, 2016
Dec 03, 2016
Dec 03, 2016
Maybe you are not familiar with the name Hydar Ally the way you are with Anil Nandlall . But Mr. Ally is a long serving... more
The private sector is reaping what it has sown. The private sector in Guyana has a history of nestling under the bosoms... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more
I rarely worry about the duplicity of people who profess to be democratic and calling for equality for all. In my lifetime... more