Guyana shines at CXC awards

Guyana shone on the big Caribbean education stage in Barbados Thursday night when two secondary school scholars and a school were awarded for outstanding academic performances at the Caribbean Examinations Council level.

Kayshav Tewari, of Queens’ College took the stage twice at the Barbados Hilton hotel to receive awards for the Most Outstanding Candidate in Sciences, and Most Outstanding Candidate Overall at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations.

He shared the stage with fellow QC student, Larissa Wiltshire, the Most Outstanding Candidate in Natural Sciences in CSEC examinations.

But the name of QC, Guyana, was called again, this time for Principal Jackie Benn to take the award on behalf of the Thomas Lands institution as the CSEC School of the Year.

Tewari achieved Grade One passes in 19 subjects, and Wiltshire earned Grade One passes in 12 subjects.