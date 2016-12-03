Guyana Boxing Association re-elects President

Latest update December 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM
Steve Ninvalle was re-elected President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA)
when the association held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday last at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) headquarters, Kingston, Georgetown.
Ninvalle was elected unopposed as were the six other members of his executive. The three elected Vice Presidents are Maurice Rajkumar, Carl Graham and Gordon Nedd. Sean Richmond retained his place as Secretary and Dexter Patterson as Treasurer. The new Assistant Secretary/Treasurer is Stacy Correia.
The president thanked affiliates for their confidence in his leadership and declared that the development of the sport’s nursery will be the focus for the next four years. However, he noted that the executive’s immediate task is getting a team to Barbados to participate in the Caribbean Development Tournament.
Ninvalle immediately after appointed Vice President Rajkumar to head the Fund Raising Committee. The GBA yesterday commenced a 100 mile walk from Berbice to Georgetown in order to raise funds for the Barbados trip.
