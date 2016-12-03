Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition…Exciting action highlights final round of KO phase; round robin phase commences tonight

The final night of the knockout phase of the Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest

of the Streets’ Futsal Competition produced another round of exciting action on Thursday evening, at the Demerara Park, opposite Thirst Park.

Once again a large crowd came out to watch the street phenomenon that saw four games being decided by penalty shootouts with Up Like 7, Albouystown ‘A’, North East La Penitence and West Back Road, the teams surviving the ordeal at the expense of Alexander Village, Upsetters, Island All Stars and Albouystown ‘B’ respectively.

Inaugural champion Back Circle that has the distinction of representing Guyana twice at the Caribbean Tournament scraped past East Front Road 1-0 through a Jermin Beckles strike after seven minutes.

Meanwhile, the start of the round robin phase will commence tonight with eight more matches slated to be staged at Burnham Court, Parade ground. The night’s full results are seen below:

Game-1: Up Like-7 vs Alexander Village. Up Like-7 won 3-2 on sudden death kicks. Up Like-7 Scorers

Mark Carrega-7th, Dwayne Lowe-18th. Alexander Village Scorers – Gerald King-3rd, Kevin Gordon-20th.

Game-2: North Ruimveldt-1 vs Jamoon Drive-0. Nkosie Barker-26th.

Game-3: Albouystown-A-0 vs Upsetters-0. Albouystown-A won 2-0 on penalty kicks.

Game-4: Broad Street Bullies-3 vs Howes Street-A-0. Lennox Cort-6th, Rocky Gravesande-7th, Devon Johnson-17th.

Game-5: North East La Penitence-0 vs Island All-Stars-B-0. North East won 2-0 on penalty kicks.

Game-6: Albouystown-B-0 vs West Back Road-0. West Back Road won 2-1 on sudden death kicks.

Game-7: West Front Road-1 vs Stevedore Ballers-2. Stevedore Ballers Scorers Dorwin Filter-17th, Keifer Brandt-28th. West Front Road Scorer, Michael Pedro-28th.

Game-8: Back Circle-1 vs East Front Road-0, Jermin Beckles-7th.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for this evening are:

19:00 hrs Alexander Village vs Up Like Seven

19:30 hrs North Riumveldt vs Jamoon Drive

20:00 hrs Albouystown ‘A’ vs Upsetters

20″30 hrs Back Circle vs East Front Road

Break Break Break

21:00 hrs Broad Street Ballerz vs Howes Street A

21:30 hrs North East Lapenetance vs Island All Starr B

22:00 hrs Albouystown ‘B’ vs West Back Road

22:30 hrs West Front Road vs Stevedore Ballers