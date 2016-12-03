GFF offers condolence to Brazil Football Federation

Latest update December 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM
The President of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF), on behalf of the football fraternity in Guyana, sent a letter of condolence to President Del Nero Marco Polo of the Confederacao Brasileira de Futbol (CBF) expressing his profound sadness about the untimely death of members of the Chapecoense Football Team.
The letter, in part, read: “I’m aware that the Chapecoense Football Team was on its way to Columbia to fulfill a lifetime dream of playing on the Copa Sudamericana Finals, unfortunately this dream did not materialize.
The Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) hereby expresses its grief and shock while remaining in solidarity with the CBF during this period of sadness. On behalf of the GFF and the entire football fraternity, please accept my deepest sympathy and blessings of strength during this challenging period.”
Seventy-one (71) persons, including nineteen players and coaching staff, died in a plane crash as they approached Medellin, Colombia on Monday, 28th November, 2016. There were six survivors, including three players.
