Flying Ace Cycle Club honours outstanding cyclists

To stage final race on calendar tomorrow
Regarded as one of the top clubs in Guyana, the executives of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice continue to employ initiatives to retain that noteworthy tab when they acknowledged the efforts of two of their members

The outstanding cyclist’s displaying their trophies and medals won at Nationals.

for their sterling accomplishments at the just concluded National Schools’ Athletics, Cycling and Swimming Championships.
Female cyclists, Shemika Teixeira and Whitney Poyer along with their male counterpart, Balram Narine, were also rewarded for their sterling efforts as the FACC continues to encourage their athletes to greatness.
All told, Teixeira competed in 4 races, one road race and three around the Park, winning all of them in immaculate fashion. Her outstanding performance was instrumental in District 6 (Corentyne) retaining the cycling championship title and she was later adjudged champion cyclist.
Poyer and her male counterpart, Narine, were unable to complete their respective races after sustaining injuries when they fell from their machines. Poyer had clinched 2 gold medals in earlier races while Narine had also won his previous race before the accident forced him to retire for the day.
In a show of benevolence, love and concern, executives of the club made a special presentation of a brand new riding uniform to Narine whose outfit was destroyed when he fell. Meanwhile, the FACC will stage its final cycling event in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force, tomorrow which is only open to cyclists of the club.
Participants will ride off from Tacama Turn Stanleytown; proceed to Rose Hall Town Arch on the Corentyne before retracing their wheels for the finish at Main and Alexander Street, New Amsterdam.
Prizes will be awarded to the first three juveniles and the first Under-14 finisher while there will be six sprint prizes on offer. Trophies are donated by Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis, Superintendent Budnarine Persaud and businessman Sherwin Ford.

