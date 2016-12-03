DNA tests back from overseas lab…Skeletal remains positively ID’d as Babita Sarjou’s

Champa Seonarine can now give her daughter a decent burial. That’s because Crime Chief Wendell

Blanhum yesterday received DNA results that confirmed that the skeletal remains that his ranks dug up from a Seaforth Street, Campbellville backyard seven months ago, are those of Babita Sarjou.

Blanhum declined to identify the laboratory that had conducted the tests. He had initially told the media that the samples would have been sent to a Trinidad forensic laboratory.

Police will now hand the remains over to the slain woman’s relatives. That family member is likely to be Babita’s mother, Champa Seonarine. She had agonized over the length of time it was taking for the results to return.

“I just want to bury my child,” she had told Kaieteur News last May.

“I want to give her a proper funeral and I want to have a wake for her so that her soul can finally rest in peace,” the woman said.

I already know that is my daughter because I identified her clothing and shoes. When they washed the mud from the clothing, I could have identified it.”

Babita Sarjou vanished on the Diwali Night of November 4, 2010, after leaving her mother’s home at Timehri, EastBank Demerara.

On May 22, six years later, investigators dug up the skeletal remains of a female, believed to be Babita Sarjou, a mother of one, in a three-foot-deep grave.

Detectives first unearthed a skull, then several bones, a pair of high-heeled shoes, a brassiere, and bits of clothing from the same spot.

Sarjou’s estranged partner, 38-year-old Sharadananda Narine, called “Anand”, and his accomplice, Darel Pronton, are currently before the court for the murder.