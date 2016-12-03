Corriverton Mayor gets the boot

– Gangadin refused to vote to elect deputy mayor

The much anticipated Corriverton Mayor and Town Council’s Internal Elections yesterday

ended with the current Mayor, Mr. Ganesh Gangadin, losing his mayoral seat to his only contender Mr. Krishnand Jaichand, the former Deputy Mayor.

The elections saw 15 councillors voting for the person of their choice with Jaichand copping nine (9) votes and Gangadin six (6).

Contesting for the Deputy Mayor position was Mr. Sheik Mahmood, proprietor of Royal Graphics, and Mr. J. Gamandi, proprietor of Gamandi’s Hardware. Gamandi received nine (9) votes whilst Mahmood managed five (5).

Gangadin was nominated by one councillor for the Deputy Mayor position but he declined. He also declined to place his vote during the election for a Deputy Mayor.

The Proceedings commenced promptly at 10:00 and lasted less than 30 minutes within a calm atmosphere. After the results were announced the Mayor-elect in a brief address asked for co-operation and promised to continue along the same path of continued development for the benefit of the township.

The Deputy Mayor-elect also asked that the same attitude portrayed during the past seven months be continued and not to let the change thwart the manner in which they work; which is for the good of the township of Corriverton.

Ousted Mayor, Ganesh Gangadin, said that “despite the result I am proud of the accomplishments I’ve made. I have left an impeccable track record and have garnered great admiration and respect from the people of Corriverton”.

The councillors on both sides pledged their co-operation to the new Mayor elect and Deputy Mayor respectively.

Last Thursday saw an unexpected tie with Gangadin copping seven (7) votes and Jaichand the same number. One of the councillors was absent during last week’s proceeding leaving a 14-member council to vote. The councillor that was absent during last week’s proceedings was present yesterday pushing the number to fifteen councillors placing their votes.

Regional Vice Chairman, Dennis Deroop, was accused by councillors of intervening in the voting process by persuading one councillor to vote for Gangadin, hence the tie (7-7). The councillor was said to be a major supporter of Jaichand but was somehow convinced by Deroop to vote for Gangadin.

Eight of nine municipalities have thus far submitted their dates for the internal elections. Anna Regina held its elections on Tuesday with Mayor Rabindranauth Mohan and Deputy Mayor Darshan Persaud being re-elected to their substantive positions.

Lethem held its elections on Thursday to be followed by Rose Hall which will hold its own on December 7 and Linden on December 8. New Amsterdam and Mabaruma have scheduled theirs for December 14 and Bartica for December 15.

The annual elections are held for the purpose of electing a mayor and deputy mayor of the various municipalities in keeping with chapter 28:01 of the Municipal and District Council Act. Eight of the nine municipalities have also submitted their approved budget to the Ministry of Communities.

The Mayoral Elections are slated to be completed by December 16, 2016. (Malisa Playter Harry)