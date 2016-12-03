Blairmont Cricket Club receive uniforms for U17 team

The Blairmont Cricket Club (BCC) of West Bank Berbice has received a set of uniforms

to be used by its Under-17 team for competitions in Berbice. The uniforms were donated by Bel Air Farm Equipment and Supply located at Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice.

Speaking at the simple handing over ceremony which was held at the Blairmont Estate Community Center were Arshad and Tia Waheed, the owners of entity. They both advised the youths to stay in school, stay away from alcohol, drugs and other illicit activities and most of all to be God fearing.

In response Captain Javid Karim expressed appreciation to the donors for their support and assistance and pledged to make the best use of the gifts. Meanwhile, Blairmont U17 team has advanced to the quarter finals of the Berbice Cricket Board competition for this age group.

Two years ago, the said team had made it to the final of the U15 tournament.

The team is made up of a number of national and inter-county players including Javid Karim, Seon Glasgow Jr, Nigel Deodat, Marvan Prashad, Andre Bissiondyial, Fawaz Gafoor. Other promising junior players include Keyon Gangoo, Dindinauth Persaud, Brian Moses, Daniel Moses, Farook Subhan, Jaden Trotz, Gourav Nourangalall, Talim Inshan, Azad Ishawak and Saheed Khan among others.