Bandit wounds guard, loses gun in bungled payroll heist

Police are hunting for a gunman who dropped his firearm after shooting a 52-year-old

security guard in the leg, during a foiled attack yesterday. The guard, Lionel Nixon, was on a vehicle that was carrying an E.C Vieira payroll. He was shot in the upper left leg during the attack, which occurred at around 13.50 hrs near Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara public road.

But the gunman dropped a 9mm Beretta pistol and fled after another security guard, who was also driving, returned fire.

The police stated that the employees were heading to Houston in slow-moving traffic when a gunman approached security guard Lionel Nixon, who was in the front passenger seat, and discharged a round at him. The bullet shattered the front wind screen and struck Nixon.

The driver, who was armed with a licensed handgun, shot at the bandit, who immediately dropped his 9mm Beretta pistol with 16 live matching rounds and fled in a northerly direction on a waiting CG motor cycle.

Nixon was admitted to a private hospital.

Police recovered the bandit’s firearm and a spent shell.