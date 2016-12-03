Latest update December 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandit wounds guard, loses gun in bungled payroll heist

Dec 03, 2016 News 0

Police are hunting for a gunman who dropped his firearm after shooting a 52-year-old

The dropped Beretta pistol

The dropped Beretta pistol

security guard in the leg, during a foiled attack yesterday. The guard, Lionel Nixon, was on a vehicle that was carrying an E.C Vieira payroll. He was shot in the upper left leg during the attack, which occurred at around 13.50 hrs near Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara public road.
But the gunman dropped a 9mm Beretta pistol and fled after another security guard, who was also driving, returned fire.
The police stated that the employees were heading to Houston in slow-moving traffic when a gunman approached security guard Lionel Nixon, who was in the front passenger seat, and discharged a round at him. The bullet shattered the front wind screen and struck Nixon.
The driver, who was armed with a licensed handgun, shot at the bandit, who immediately dropped his 9mm Beretta pistol with 16 live matching rounds and fled in a northerly direction on a waiting CG motor cycle.
Nixon was admitted to a private hospital.
Police recovered the bandit’s firearm and a spent shell.

More in this category

Sports

Guyanese Blyden voted best batsman for Evergreen SC of Trinidad

Guyanese Blyden voted best batsman for Evergreen SC of Trinidad

Dec 03, 2016

Guyanese Travis Blyden was voted the best batsman for Rahamut’s Evergreen SC 50-over and T20 teams when the club held its annual awards ceremony recently in Trinidad and Tobago. Blyden who plays...
Read More
Blairmont Cricket Club receive uniforms for U17 team

Blairmont Cricket Club receive uniforms for U17...

Dec 03, 2016

WBCA commence preparation for 50-over league tomorrow

WBCA commence preparation for 50-over league...

Dec 03, 2016

GFF offers condolence to Brazil Football Federation

GFF offers condolence to Brazil Football...

Dec 03, 2016

Guyana Boxing Association re-elects President

Guyana Boxing Association re-elects President

Dec 03, 2016

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football Tournament…Champs aiming to make it two in a row; winless teams looking for points

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football...

Dec 03, 2016

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition…Exciting action highlights final round of KO phase; round robin phase commences tonight

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal...

Dec 03, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch