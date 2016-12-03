3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football Tournament…Champs aiming to make it two in a row; winless teams looking for points

Latest update December 3rd, 2016 12:55 AM
Defending champion St. Stephen’s will look to make it two wins from as many matches when
they square off against St. Margaret’s in one of two opening games today as play in the 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football Tournament resumes, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
In last week’s fixture against Redeemer, they were led to victory through a lone goal off the boots of Odelli Straughn. However, St. Margaret’s, who started with a walkover win against Tucville, will be aiming for another positive as well so it sets up nicely for an interesting affair.
North Georgetown, who registered the most lop-sided victory on the first day, drubbing Smith Memorial 4-0 will no doubt be eager to continue on that path in their clash against Winfer Gardens.
Alicia James will once again be called upon to lead the charge for full points. Winfer Gardens lost their previous encounter against West Ruimveldt and will have to step up their game to beat a strong North Georgetown unit.
The tournament which is also being supported by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education will run until December 17. Play in the competition continues tomorrow, at the same venue.
Today’s fixtures are as follows:
10:00 hrs St. Stephen’s Primary v/s St Margaret’s
10:00 hrs Tucville Primary v/s Redeemer
10:45 hrs West Ruimveldt Primary v/s Smith Memorial
10:45 hrs North Georgetown Primary v/s Winfer Gardens
11:30 hrs St Gabriel’s v/s St. Agnes
11:30 hrs F.E Pollard Primary v/s Enterprise
12:15 hrs Stella Maris Primary v/s St Angela’s
12:15 hrs St. Pius Primary v/s South Ruimveldt Primary
Sunday’s fixtures:
10:00 hrs St Margaret’s v/s Redeemer
10:00 hrs St. Stephen’s Primary v/s Tucville Primary
10:45 hrs St Angela’s v/s Enterprise
10:45 hrs Stella Maris Primary v/s F.E Pollard Primary
11:30 hrs Smith Memorial v/s Winfer Gardens
11:30 hrs St. Pius Primary v/s St Gabriel’s
12:15 hrs South Ruimveldt Primary v/s St. Agnes
12:15 hrs West Ruimveldt Primary v/s North Georgetown Primary
