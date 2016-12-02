TTKF elect new board

At the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Federation ( TTKF) Congress that took place at Maloney Indoor Sport Complex on Saturday November 26th the new Directing Committee were elected for the next four years.

President – Virginia Seebaran, Vice President – Andre Julien, Vice President – Alexis Doolgar, General-Secretary – Glenn Forte, Assistant General-Secretary – Mala Brown, Treasurer – Shell Ann Christopher, Keith Taylor – Public Relations Officer, Member- John Torres.

The following positions were also confirmed: Michael Smith – Youth Director, Ethan Joseph – Youth Athlete Representative, Derick Williams – liaison to the Sport Ministry, Sean Joseph – Marketing Director, Michael Cromwell – Kickboxing Director, Lex Springer – Referee Chairman (WUKO rules).

The federation also noted that 2017 will be a busy year as Trinidad and Tobago is hosting, for the first time, the WUKO Pan American Open Karate Championships in June under the TTKF and the USA Karate International (USAKI). TTKF is the official representative to the World United Karate Organization (WUKO).

Also on the agenda for 2017 are the National Inter-school Karate tournament and the TTKF Nationals. TTKF will continue to host referee training and technical workshops for all martial artists.