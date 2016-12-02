Top thoroughbreds for Nand Persaud and Co. Limited/Sky Plus Horse Race Meet

Jockeys are gearing up for a day of intense competition while turfites are envisioning action packed encounters when Nand Persaud and Company Limited, in association with Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Company stages their second Sprint Classic event at the company’s new and improved racing facilities, # 36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne Berbice, this Sunday, December 4, starting at 13:00hrs.

Eight races are carded for the day and jockeys will be competing for cash, trophies and other incentives totaling some $4M. The feature attraction will be an open affair with all participating horses vying for honours over 880 yards for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy. Z

The once vaunted ‘Score’s Even’ starts as a favourite but will have to be wary of several other thoroughbreds the likes of Honey Flow, Brave Sky, Golden Blue Echo, Perfect Windstorm, and Tiza Holiday, all in ripping form and rearing to go.

Horses competing in the G Class category will be galloping over a distance of 660 yards for a winning purse of $250,000 and trophy. Another event, classified ‘H and Lower’ will also be over 660 yards with the winner pocketing $300,000 and trophy.

The two years old Guyana bred maiden animals will be racing over 660 yards for a $200,000 winning purse and trophy while animals classified in the ‘J and Lower’ category will compete over a distance of 440 yards for a winner’s take of $240,000 and trophy.

Several other races will add flavor to the day’s events including the ‘K and Lower’ event over 440 yards where the winner will take home $200,000 and trophy, two ‘L Class’ events over 440 yards for a first place purse of $110,000 and trophy and the ‘L Class’ event for non-winners over 440 yards for a pole position purse of $100,000 and trophy.

Meanwhile, the champion jockey will be awarded a trophy donated by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market. Of note, jockeys will only earn points when their horses place during the events while horses will not be allowed to compete unless they are listed in the classification. All entries must be paid in full before race start.

The event will be run under the rules of the Sky plus incorporated and the management of that entity reserves the right to cancel races that are in contravention of the rules.

Interested persons can contact Neil on telephone 685-3658 or 325-3564 or Mohini on 600 4728 for further information.