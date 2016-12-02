Stratavon overcome Enmore to claim Fairfield T20

Stratavon defeated Enmore to win the final of the Fairfield CC T20 tournament which was

contested recently on the East Coast of Demerara. Enmore were bowled out for 115 after they were inserted with Rudolph Singh scoring 34 (2×4 2×6) and Imran Hassan 27 (1×4 2×6).

Off-spinner Gajanand Suknanan picked up 4-11 and pacer Sylus Tyndall 3-11. Stratavon responded with 116-6 in 20 overs. Gobin Hemraj struck two fours and three sixes in a top score of 36 while Chanderpaul Hemraj scored 28 with three fours and one six. Satesh Jainarine had 4-16 and Yuvraj Dyal 2-32.