Stakeholders support needed for GHB to host 2017 Indoor Pan Am Cup

By Rawle Welch

The successful staging of the 14th Annual Diamond Mineral Water International

Indoor Hockey Festival provided ample proof of the Guyana Hockey Board’s (GHB) administrative ability to host major global competitions.

This was the overwhelming feedback by most members of the visiting teams that came from the USA, Canada and Trinidad and Tobago to add to similar sentiments expressed by local teams’ representatives.

This year’s Festival was assessed to be amongst the best ever in the event’s history and it clearly showcased the GHB’s growing administrative acumen, especially its willingness to expose a number of young, bright individuals to the skill of organisational techniques and being good hosts.

Guyana or more directly Guyanese have long held the reputation of exhibiting exceptional warmth to persons visiting our shores, but rarely are we presented with opportunities to host international events so to be greeted with a general feedback of an ‘A’ Grade in the hosting of this year’s Festival, though not surprising, evoked a feeling of excellence.

Speaking with several players following the Festival’s conclusion last Sunday, most were willing to confirm their presence next year, citing the high quality of the tournament, the general feeling of welcome and the alluring social activities as dominant reasons for their premature decision.

Every night one of the local clubs hosted an event that had the visiting teams longing for more and while many may be tempted to downplay the importance of social activities during competition, it may be useful to remind all that such occasions when organised correctly can play an essential role in forming a positive and lasting legacy in the minds of visitors, while also acting as a cheap source of advertisement for one’s country.

Next year, another edition of the Indoor Pan American Cup is scheduled to be staged and with the previously assigned country already informing the Pan Am Organisers of its inability to host the event, it presents Guyana with a glorious opportunity to step forward and put its hands up as willing to step in and do so.

There are recent examples of this country’s capacity to host events of such nature with the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Under- 16 Championships, the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC), the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) qualifier against Jamaica, the Inter-Guianas Games, several matches in the Caribbean Premier League Cricket Tournament and the Tri-Nation Series involving the West Indies, Australia and South Africa serving as just a few shining examples.

The question was then posed to President of the GHB Philip Fernandes about whether the Board has any intention of lobbying to host the Pan Am event and his response was that while such an undertaking could be a real fillip for the sport locally, it will require a stronger input from more stakeholders to make it possible.

The Cup according to him usually has in attendance a number of top teams from Latin, South and North America as well as the Caribbean and is regarded as one of the marquee tournaments on the PAHF calendar.

To host this event he added will require significant improvement of the playing facility and these include upgrading the floor to make it smoother, enhancing the side boards and assuring the rightful use of the medical and media rooms.

These are standard requirements to host international competitions, especially when it is considered that countries such as Argentina, Canada, Uruguay and the USA are usual participants and accustomed to playing on superior surfaces and facilities.

It could be done it is just a question of stakeholders meeting to discuss the needed support and putting their shoulders to the wheel to place Guyana in a strong position to lobby for the right to host the tournament.

Hockey has enjoyed some remarkable results recently and purely on the merit of those performances and the GHB’s proven administrative record deserves the chance to host such a high profile tournament.

Unmitigated assistance should be given to the Board, an entity that has been knocking on the door for a home for quite a few years now. The FIH had promised to offer its support in the acquisition of a synthetic field, but the parcel of land to draw down on that gift remains elusive.