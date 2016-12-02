Paul steers Capoey All Stars to Gobin Female T20 crown

Latest update December 2nd, 2016 12:55 AM
Lydia Paul struck a fine century to lead Capoey All Stars to a 16-run victory over Sand
Pit Step Up Girls when the final of the Derrick Gobin female plastic ball T20 tournament was contested on Sunday at Zorg on the Essequibo Coast.
Paul hammered 116 as Capoey amassed 240-8, taking first strike. She got support from Joya Henry 21 and Tricia Francis 20; Nadira Narine had 3-40 and Carline Fredericks 3-35. Sand Pit Step Up Girls scored 224 all out in reply.
Narine returned to hit 85 while 13-year old Lisa Charles, the youngest player in the tournament made 28. Henry captured 3-30 and Savita Wellington 3-40. Both teams received trophies while Paul and Narine also took home prizes.
Organiser Debra Daniels congratulated the teams on their efforts and expressed gratitude to Derrick Gobin for his input.
