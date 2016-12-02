Guyana to participate in Int. U15 tournament…Squad of 26 shortlisted; encampment to begin on Sunday

The Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) has been invited by the French Guiana Football

Association to participate in an international Under-15 tournament and has shortlisted a squad of twenty-six (26) players for encampment.

The tournament is scheduled for December 17-22 next and encampment is scheduled to commence on Sunday following which a sixteen 16-player squad will depart on December 16 and return on December 24.

The list for encampment will feature players from across Guyana including Bartica (1), Berbice (2), Rupununi (5), Linden (1), East Coast Demerara (5), East Bank Demerara (3) and Georgetown (9).

The players were shortlisted following two days of national trials held in Georgetown on November 20th and 27th, at the GDF Ground, Camp Ayangana and Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, respectively.

The programme began with seventy-four (74) players and was reduced to forty (40) following the first day of trials. The participating players of the first day were suggested by the respective Associations.

The trials conducted utilized a new format as established by the Technical Staff headed by the Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, and included the following: warm-up sessions in small groups, 8v8 Small-Sided Games (SSGs), technical practices, possession/decision-making practices and cool-down exercises.

The second day of trials consisted of 8v8 SSGs, 4v4 SSGs and Position Specific Practices all at a high tempo and intensity. The GFF is seeking to use this event in preparation for its participation in the scheduled August 2017 CONCACAF U-15 tournament.

It will be used to provide the necessary player experience/exposure, enable the assessment of players’ ability/performance level and as part of the developmental process for both players and staff.

The Tournament will feature participation from French Departments and neighbouring countries including Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Suriname and Olympique de Marseille.

Name Position Association DOB School

Tyrel Khan Attacking Midfield East Bank 2-May-02 Soesdyke Sec

Joshua Braithwaite Center Half Georgetown 21-Feb-02 East Ruimveldt Sec

Wayne Da Silva Center Half Rupununi 5-Feb-02 St Ignatius Sec

Cyrus Nicholson Center Half Berbice 8-Mar-02 Tagore Memorial Sec

Shannon Samnauth Central Midfield East Bank 13-Oct-02 Soesdyke Sec

Okifi Patoir Central Midfield Berbice 9-Jul-02 Rosignol Sec

Marcus Wilson Central Midfield Georgetown 19-Apr-02 Tuchville Sec

Nicholas Andrews Central Midfield Georgetown 3-Nov-02 Rising Star Sec

Derron Niles Central Midfield Georgetown 3-May-03 Carmel Com. Sec

Orville Daniels Central Midfield Rupununi 4-Feb-03 Annai Sec

Maliki Grannum Forward East Dem. 15-Nov-02 Buxton Sec

Daniel Lowe Forward Georgetown 4-Jan-05 Marian Academy

Omari Glasgow Forward East Dem. 22-Nov-03 Annandale Sec

Ken Salvador Forward Rupununi 18-Apr-02 St Ignatius Sec

Richard Roberts Goal Keeper Georgetown 17-Oct-02 Freeburg Sec

Oswin Fredericks Goal Keeper East Dem. 22-Aug-02 Bladen Hall Multi

Usher Jones Goal Keeper East Bank 11-Sep-02 Dolphin Sec

Leston Smith Goal Keeper Rupununi 8-Apr-02 Annai Sec

Jermaine Padmore Left Midfield Georgetown 5-Nov-02 Queenstown Sec

Jermaine Garrett Left Midfield Georgetown 23-Jan-02 Chase Academy

Rickford Emmanuel Left Midfield East Dem. 21-Dec-02 Bladen Hall Multi

Miguel Stoll Left Midfield Georgetown 4-Feb-03 St. Georges High

Kevin Reddy Right Midfield Bartica 6-Mar-02 Bartica Sec

Lindon Morris Right Midfield Rupununi 6-Nov-02 St Ignatius Sec

Troni Semple Right Midfield East Dem. 16-Feb-02 Annandale Sec

Jerimiah Douglas Right Midfield Upper Dem. 25-Sep-02 Christianburg/Wismar