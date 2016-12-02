Latest update December 2nd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana to participate in Int. U15 tournament…Squad of 26 shortlisted; encampment to begin on Sunday

Dec 02, 2016 Sports 0

The Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) has been invited by the French Guiana Football

Tyrel Khan

Tyrel Khan

Association to participate in an international Under-15 tournament and has shortlisted a squad of twenty-six (26) players for encampment.

The tournament is scheduled for December 17-22 next and encampment is scheduled to commence on Sunday following which a sixteen 16-player squad will depart on December 16 and return on December 24.

The list for encampment will feature players from across Guyana including Bartica (1), Berbice (2), Rupununi (5), Linden (1), East Coast Demerara (5), East Bank Demerara (3) and Georgetown (9).

The players were shortlisted following two days of national trials held in Georgetown on November 20th and 27th, at the GDF Ground, Camp Ayangana and Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, respectively.
The programme began with seventy-four (74) players and was reduced to forty (40) following the first day of trials. The participating players of the first day were suggested by the respective Associations.

The trials conducted utilized a new format as established by the Technical Staff headed by the Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, and included the following: warm-up sessions in small groups, 8v8 Small-Sided Games (SSGs), technical practices, possession/decision-making practices and cool-down exercises.
The second day of trials consisted of 8v8 SSGs, 4v4 SSGs and Position Specific Practices all at a high tempo and intensity. The GFF is seeking to use this event in preparation for its participation in the scheduled August 2017 CONCACAF U-15 tournament.
It will be used to provide the necessary player experience/exposure, enable the assessment of players’ ability/performance level and as part of the developmental process for both players and staff.
The Tournament will feature participation from French Departments and neighbouring countries including Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Suriname and Olympique de Marseille.

Name                          Position                       Association     DOB               School
Tyrel Khan                  Attacking Midfield                   East Bank        2-May-02        Soesdyke Sec
Joshua Braithwaite      Center Half                             Georgetown    21-Feb-02        East Ruimveldt Sec
Wayne Da Silva          Center Half                                   Rupununi        5-Feb-02          St Ignatius Sec
Cyrus Nicholson         Center Half                                   Berbice            8-Mar-02         Tagore Memorial Sec
Shannon Samnauth     Central Midfield                      East Bank        13-Oct-02        Soesdyke Sec
Okifi Patoir                 Central Midfield                             Berbice            9-Jul-02           Rosignol Sec

Marcus Wilson            Central Midfield                      Georgetown    19-Apr-02       Tuchville Sec
Nicholas Andrews      Central Midfield                        Georgetown    3-Nov-02         Rising Star Sec

Derron Niles                Central Midfield                  Georgetown        3-May-03        Carmel Com. Sec
Orville Daniels            Central Midfield                      Rupununi        4-Feb-03          Annai Sec
Maliki Grannum          Forward                                     East Dem.       15-Nov-02       Buxton Sec
Daniel Lowe               Forward                                         Georgetown    4-Jan-05          Marian Academy
Omari Glasgow           Forward                                          East Dem.       22-Nov-03       Annandale Sec
Ken Salvador                     Forward                                 Rupununi        18-Apr-02       St Ignatius Sec
Richard Roberts          Goal Keeper                              Georgetown    17-Oct-02        Freeburg Sec
Oswin Fredericks        Goal Keeper                              East Dem.       22-Aug-02       Bladen Hall Multi
Usher Jones                 Goal Keeper                                 East Bank        11-Sep-02        Dolphin Sec
Leston Smith               Goal Keeper                                 Rupununi        8-Apr-02         Annai Sec
Jermaine Padmore       Left Midfield                          Georgetown    5-Nov-02         Queenstown Sec
Jermaine Garrett          Left Midfield                          Georgetown    23-Jan-02        Chase Academy
Rickford Emmanuel    Left Midfield                             East Dem.       21-Dec-02       Bladen Hall Multi
Miguel Stoll                Left Midfield                                  Georgetown    4-Feb-03          St. Georges High
Kevin Reddy             Right Midfield                                  Bartica             6-Mar-02         Bartica Sec
Lindon Morris             Right Midfield                              Rupununi        6-Nov-02         St Ignatius Sec
Troni Semple               Right Midfield                               East Dem.       16-Feb-02        Annandale Sec
Jerimiah Douglas         Right Midfield                            Upper Dem.    25-Sep-02        Christianburg/Wismar

More in this category

Sports

Guyana to participate in Int. U15 tournament…Squad of 26 shortlisted; encampment to begin on Sunday

Guyana to participate in Int. U15 tournament…Squad of 26...

Dec 02, 2016

The Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) has been invited by the French Guiana Football Association to participate in an international Under-15 tournament and has shortlisted a squad of twenty-six...
Read More
Paul steers Capoey All Stars to Gobin Female T20 crown

Paul steers Capoey All Stars to Gobin Female T20...

Dec 02, 2016

Guyanese win MMA fight in Trinidad

Guyanese win MMA fight in Trinidad

Dec 02, 2016

EDFA Senior League continues on Sunday

EDFA Senior League continues on Sunday

Dec 02, 2016

Top thoroughbreds for Nand Persaud and Co. Limited/Sky Plus Horse Race Meet

Top thoroughbreds for Nand Persaud and Co....

Dec 02, 2016

Stratavon overcome Enmore to claim Fairfield T20

Stratavon overcome Enmore to claim Fairfield T20

Dec 02, 2016

GCA/Noble House Sea Foods quarter finals on this weekend

GCA/Noble House Sea Foods quarter finals on this...

Dec 02, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch