Guyana to participate in Int. U15 tournament…Squad of 26 shortlisted; encampment to begin on Sunday

Latest update December 2nd, 2016 12:55 AM
The Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) has been invited by the French Guiana Football
Association to participate in an international Under-15 tournament and has shortlisted a squad of twenty-six (26) players for encampment.
The tournament is scheduled for December 17-22 next and encampment is scheduled to commence on Sunday following which a sixteen 16-player squad will depart on December 16 and return on December 24.
The list for encampment will feature players from across Guyana including Bartica (1), Berbice (2), Rupununi (5), Linden (1), East Coast Demerara (5), East Bank Demerara (3) and Georgetown (9).
The players were shortlisted following two days of national trials held in Georgetown on November 20th and 27th, at the GDF Ground, Camp Ayangana and Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, respectively.
The programme began with seventy-four (74) players and was reduced to forty (40) following the first day of trials. The participating players of the first day were suggested by the respective Associations.
The trials conducted utilized a new format as established by the Technical Staff headed by the Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, and included the following: warm-up sessions in small groups, 8v8 Small-Sided Games (SSGs), technical practices, possession/decision-making practices and cool-down exercises.
The second day of trials consisted of 8v8 SSGs, 4v4 SSGs and Position Specific Practices all at a high tempo and intensity. The GFF is seeking to use this event in preparation for its participation in the scheduled August 2017 CONCACAF U-15 tournament.
It will be used to provide the necessary player experience/exposure, enable the assessment of players’ ability/performance level and as part of the developmental process for both players and staff.
The Tournament will feature participation from French Departments and neighbouring countries including Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Suriname and Olympique de Marseille.
Name Position Association DOB School
Tyrel Khan Attacking Midfield East Bank 2-May-02 Soesdyke Sec
Joshua Braithwaite Center Half Georgetown 21-Feb-02 East Ruimveldt Sec
Wayne Da Silva Center Half Rupununi 5-Feb-02 St Ignatius Sec
Cyrus Nicholson Center Half Berbice 8-Mar-02 Tagore Memorial Sec
Shannon Samnauth Central Midfield East Bank 13-Oct-02 Soesdyke Sec
Okifi Patoir Central Midfield Berbice 9-Jul-02 Rosignol Sec
Marcus Wilson Central Midfield Georgetown 19-Apr-02 Tuchville Sec
Nicholas Andrews Central Midfield Georgetown 3-Nov-02 Rising Star Sec
Derron Niles Central Midfield Georgetown 3-May-03 Carmel Com. Sec
Orville Daniels Central Midfield Rupununi 4-Feb-03 Annai Sec
Maliki Grannum Forward East Dem. 15-Nov-02 Buxton Sec
Daniel Lowe Forward Georgetown 4-Jan-05 Marian Academy
Omari Glasgow Forward East Dem. 22-Nov-03 Annandale Sec
Ken Salvador Forward Rupununi 18-Apr-02 St Ignatius Sec
Richard Roberts Goal Keeper Georgetown 17-Oct-02 Freeburg Sec
Oswin Fredericks Goal Keeper East Dem. 22-Aug-02 Bladen Hall Multi
Usher Jones Goal Keeper East Bank 11-Sep-02 Dolphin Sec
Leston Smith Goal Keeper Rupununi 8-Apr-02 Annai Sec
Jermaine Padmore Left Midfield Georgetown 5-Nov-02 Queenstown Sec
Jermaine Garrett Left Midfield Georgetown 23-Jan-02 Chase Academy
Rickford Emmanuel Left Midfield East Dem. 21-Dec-02 Bladen Hall Multi
Miguel Stoll Left Midfield Georgetown 4-Feb-03 St. Georges High
Kevin Reddy Right Midfield Bartica 6-Mar-02 Bartica Sec
Lindon Morris Right Midfield Rupununi 6-Nov-02 St Ignatius Sec
Troni Semple Right Midfield East Dem. 16-Feb-02 Annandale Sec
Jerimiah Douglas Right Midfield Upper Dem. 25-Sep-02 Christianburg/Wismar
