GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket …Leonora Primary beat Goed Fortuin Primary in West Demerara final

Leonora Primary defeated Goed Fortuin Primary to win the final of the West Demerara leg of the Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy Progression one competition which was contested recently.

Blairmont Primary with star player Veer Farhad (center) will face Belladrum in the West Berbice final.

Playing at Leonora, Goed Fortuin batted first and made 113-3 off their allotted 14 overs with Andell Austin and Joshua Chung scoring 24 and 21 respectively. Leonora responded with 115-9. Romel Ramdeholl struck an even half century and Murali Seodat made 16.
In earlier matches, Goed Fortuin beat Bagotsville Primary. Goed Fortuin took first strike and managed 124-8. Andell Austin struck 32 and Vaidnauth Hardeo 17. Bagotsville were restricted to 89-9 in response.
Patentia Primary got the better of Wales Primary. Wales made 79-9, batting first while Patentia replied with 85-3 in 10 overs. Jairam John got 21. At Bush Lot, West Berbice, Blairmont and Belladrum will clash in the final after recording semi final victories. Blairmont defeated Ithaca by 183 runs in their encounter.
Batting first, Blairmont rattled up 287-3 with Veer Farhad scoring 170 not out which included two fours and 25 sixes. Ithaca made 102 all out in reply. In the next semi final Belladrum overcame Latchmansingh Primary who took first strike and got 150-7 while Belladrum responded with 155-6. The final will be contested shortly.

