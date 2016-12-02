GCA/Noble House Sea Foods quarter finals on this weekend

Latest update December 2nd, 2016 12:55 AM
The quarterfinals of the Georgetown Cricket Association / Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament will be played this weekend, commencing tomorrow.
Police will take on Malteenoes SC at Eve Leary (Hortence Isaacs and Joseph Jeffery), Guyana Defence Force will host GNIC SC (Shannon Crawford and Moses Ramnarine), Everest will stay at home to DCC (Ryan Banwarie and Deon Feassal) and MYO will entertain Transport SC (Javed Persaud and Andrew Alleyne).
