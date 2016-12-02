Ex-cop on bail for shooting ‘John Kirby’ thrice

Former policeman, Lloyd Lyte, who allegedly pumped three bullets in Martin Atwell, also known

as John Kirby, after he refused to remove some beer bottles from his car, was yesterday charged with intent to commit murder.

Lyte, 43, a father of seven appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was released on $150,000 bail.

It is alleged that on November 27, last, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Lyte discharged a loaded firearm at Atwell, 48, a seaman of Lot 374 East Ruimveldt, with intent to commit murder.

The accused, who was represented by Attorney Satesh Kissoon, was not required to plead to the indictable allegation.

Atwell did not turn up in court although he was informed by the prosecutor to be there.

According to reports, Atwell was standing outside the ‘Wings and Things’ bar, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, on Saturday at around 02:00hrs, when an argument ensued between him and Lyte.

Police said the row started after Atwell refused to remove some beer bottles he placed on the trunk of Lyte’s vehicle. It is alleged that after the argument, the ex-cop went into the bar, but Atwell followed him, pulled out a firearm and shot at him. The man immediately drew his licensed handgun and discharged several rounds at Atwell, hitting him in the chest and abdomen.

Atwell was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by patrons. He has since been discharged. Police said four spent shells were retrieved at the scene.

During a bail application, Attorney Kissoon told the court that it was Atwell who pulled out a gun on his client. The lawyer said that his client’s only intention was to disarm the virtual complainant (VC).

Kissoon asked for his client to be admitted to reasonable bail because he is the sole breadwinner of his family.

He said that his client is employed as a security guard with a gold and diamond mining company and has an unblemished criminal record. Kissoon disclosed that Lyte be released on $100,000 station bail pending investigations.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers made no objections to bail. However, he asked that the accused lodge his passport and report to the Ruimveldt Police Station weekly until the determination of the matter. Prosecutor Jeffers also asked the Chief Magistrate to warn the accused to stay away from Atwell and all witnesses in the matter.

These requests were granted by Magistrate McLennan, who adjourned the case until January 9, for reports and fixtures.

However, relatives of Atwell told Kaieteur News that the ex-cop shot him during an argument over Atwell spilling ketchup on his vehicle.

A relative said that Atwell visited the bar with his girlfriend and went to the counter inside to purchase chicken for the woman.

According to the relative, after receiving the food, Atwell went back inside to get ketchup and returned outside, where he accidentally spilled ketchup on the vehicle. She said that a heated row ensued between them which led to the former cop, whipping out a gun and firing five shots in Atwell’s direction.

She said that only three bullets hit him.