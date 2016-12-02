EDFA Senior League continues on Sunday

Latest update December 2nd, 2016 12:55 AM

The first double header in the 2016/17 edition of the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Senior league is set for this Sunday at the Golden Grove ground from 13:30hrs when Mhaica Determinators lace up their bots to tackle BV Triumph United.
The main attraction brings together Golden Stars and Ann’s Grove from 15:30hrs. In latest results, Mahaica Exterminators and Ann’s Grove battled to a 1-1 stalemate on Sunday last at the same venue.
After a goalless first half, the Exterminators drew first blood when they converted from the penalty spot compliments of Samuel Vandyke but Ann’s Grove’s Kevin Barry ensured that they shared in the spoils when he scored the equaliser in the 74th minute.
The winning club will walk away with $200,000 while $100,000; $75,000 and $50,000 would go to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed clubs. The Highest Goal Scorer receives the President’s prize of $25,000 and a pair of football boots, while the Best Goalkeeper would collect a pair of gloves and a football.
A number of entities have contributed to the league including the Guyana Football Federation, National Sports Commission, Demerara Harbour Bridge, Sterling Products, Integrated Security, Jerricks Funeral Parlour, Keltech Document Center, Depart of Culture Youth and Sports and The Trophy Stall.

