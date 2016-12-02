De budget got teachers thiefing

Since de budget come out even teachers now thiefing. Before de budget was only politicians and bandits who was thiefing. De bandits use to wait till de people go to de bank and then pounce; de politicians use to pounce pun de bank.

De teachers suppose to teach de children good morals and how to be upright citizens but when de teacher start thiefing dem boys wondering wha gun happen to dem children. Dem remember de head teacher who spend out de children exam money. He end up in jail but some of de children who he use to teach seh that dem learn something.

People didn’t understand till dem children tun big people and quarrel to keep de box hand. Dem boys don’t have to explain.

Now something happen that got people blaming Soulja Bai. He is de one who start off telling people that every teacher got to get a laptop. He go to de training college and he share out. Up to now nuff teachers ain’t get so this one who teaching at a private school in Diamond decide that she ain’t able wait.

A pupil go to de school wid she computer and by midday de computer disappear. When de girl raise de alarm de teacher done gone wid de computer.

Dem boys seh that dem now understand how much influence de teacher does have on de children. Just like de headmaster who thief de exam fees and got he students thiefing dem box hand, is de same way if a teacher stupid he or she gun produce stupid children.

De school full of security cameras. Dem boys want to know if de teacher didn’t see that. De head mistress call de police and run de camera. In living colour de police see de teacher thiefing de child computer.

Last night she was complaining how bug biting she in de lock-ups.

Talk half and wait fuh more stupidness.