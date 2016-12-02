Another cop on $100,000 bail for corruption charges

Another serving member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been accused of corruptly obtaining money. This time it is a Sergeant with 23 years of service and who is stationed in Police ‘G’ Division.

Sergeant Lakeram Deochan, a father of two, of Lot 739 Charity Essequibo Coast was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on April 26, last, at Charity, Pomeroon, while being an agent of the Government of Guyana, he corruptly obtained the sum of $2M cash, from Nalini Baharally, as an inducement to forgo to charge Lennox Baharally, Nalini¡¯s husband, for causing a boat mishap which resulted in the death of Mohamed Shameer.

Based on reports, Shameer went missing on April 25, after the wooden balahoo he was travelling in was reportedly struck by a 75-horsepower engine vessel driven by his nephew, Lennox Baharally. However police discovered his dismembered body three days later in a plastic bag, in a clump of bushes in an area in Moruca.

Police were at the time acting on a tip off from Rondell Kellawan, who reportedly told them that Shameer was in fact murdered. It was reported that Kellawan was an occupant of Lennox Baharally’s boat.

Lennox Baharally was detained by police as a prime suspect.

During an application for bail, Attorney George Thomas denied that his client received any monies from Nalini Baharally since he never met her. According to Thomas, at the time of the alleged transaction his client was on annualized vacation leave and as such, handed over the matter to the Divisional Commander.

The lawyer told the court that his client is not a flight risk and is willing to comply with any conditions attached to bail. Attorney Thomas said Deochan has no intentions of tampering with witnesses in the matter.

Police Inspector Neville Jeffers represented the prosecution. He made no objections to bail. Sergeant Deochan was released on $100,000 bail and was instructed to return to court on December 17, at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

Deochan is the fifth policeman to appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the year, charged with corruptly obtaining money.

On October 4, Police Corporal Selvin Elkana, 38, and Constable Dwayne Marshall, 37, both stationed at the Alberttown Police Station, Georgetown were accused of obtaining $60,000 as bribe from Deonarine Dowlatram to forgo an assault case.

They were each ordered to post $50,000 bail by the Chief Magistrate.

Police Corporal Ronald Fraser, 43, of Supenaam, Essequibo, was accused of accepting an ounce of raw gold; three pennyweights of raw gold and two pennyweights of raw gold from Mark Williamson to forbear to investigate him for the offence of narcotics (cannabis sativa) possession between February 1 and February 20, last, at Ekereku Police Station.

Corporal Fraser denied the allegation on July 16, before the Chief Magistrate. He was granted $75,000 bail.

In June, Police Constable Colin Rodney, 33, of Lot 17 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was charged with two counts of accepting bribes.

He was accused of engaging in corrupt transactions as an agent of the state by accepting inducement from Hushaam Mana and Saeed Gopie on June 15, at Kingston Seawalls, Georgetown. The cop was placed on $30,000 bail after his lawyer argued that he was wrongfully accused.

In August, David Ramnarine, then Acting Commissioner of Police revealed that a total of 15 ranks have been dismissed by the GPF for 2016; six for corrupt transactions, two for rape, three for narcotics related offences and four for simple larceny.

The previous year, 12 ranks were dismissed. Seven for corrupt transactions, two for firearm related offence, two for narcotics related offences and another for assault. Twenty-one ranks were interdicted for offences ranging from conspiracy to commit murder to assault, last year.