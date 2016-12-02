Brazilian national arrested following discovery of body in pit

Latest update December 2nd, 2016 12:55 AM
The police have arrested a Brazilian national after the body of one of his colleagues was found with multiple injuries in a pit at Dukwari Backdam, Cuyuni River on Wednesday morning.
The victim has been identified as Kido Lewis of Quataman Village, North Rupununi.
According to information received, at around 16:00hrs on Tuesday last, the suspect and Lewis were seen leaving their mining camp but only the suspect returned later that evening.
Around 10:00hrs on Wednesday, the General Manager of the camp and a group of workers discovered the body in the pit after they followed a trail of blood some distance away from the camp.
The matter was reported and the suspect was arrested.
