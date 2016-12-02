2012 hotel pool death…Manager, employee charged with murder

The Manager of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, Bhojnauth Bhola, and another individual suspected to be his employee, Leyland Johnson, were yesterday charged jointly for the 2012 murder of a

20-year-old Mechanic, Sadeek Juman.

The charge was read to the duo by Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court in the presence of Juman’s parents and relatives of the two accused.

The men were not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that between Sunday November 18, 2012 and Monday November 19, 2012, they allegedly murdered Juman at the establishment.

Attorney-at-law, Ganesh Hira who is representing Bhola, made an application for the disclosure of statements. His application was granted and the duo is scheduled to make another court appearance on December 16.

The murder charge would come days after the duo, along with another individual was arrested in connection with the matter.

According to media reports, Juman who resided at Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara, was found dead in a pool at the hotel.

Reports further stated that Juman had visited the premises the previous day, in the company of friends where it was alleged that an altercation occurred between him and a group of men.

A post mortem showed that his death was due to drowning, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

The 29-year-old hotel manager, a hotel driver, also 29, and 25-year-old Johnson were taken into custody last week.

Fareeda Juman, the slain carpenter’s mother, had relentlessly pressed the police to solve the case.

The prosecutor is Inspector Sherwin Matthews.