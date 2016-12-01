Teen shot at in Angoy’s Avenue carjacking

Police are on the hunt for several persons who allegedly carried out a carjacking around 20:00hrs on Tuesday in the vicinity of Angoy’s Avenue.

The car bearing license plate number PTT 6559, a white Toyota Fielder wagon, was stolen from Kalicharan Sookchan, also known as ‘Amit’, 17, of 98 Sheet Anchor Village.

This publication was told by the young man that he dropped off the owner of the vehicle Shawn Nandlall, in the vicinity of Pitt Street, New Amsterdam and proceeded to drive towards New Street, New Amsterdam, when he heard someone calling his name.

He stopped to talk with the person, a male individual, and when asked whether he was at the time working private hire with the vehicle, Sookchan responded in the negative. He however picked up the man, who told him that he had to collect a girl in Angoy’s Avenue area.

“The man say he got to go and pick up two girls in the scheme,” Sookchan stated. He said that he took the man to his destination and was asked to wait.

“Me had to wait for five minutes, then two other man with he come in and say ‘yeah, leh we go to main road, turn’, when I turn back one ah dem put one gun to me another one start choke me and tell me get out the car, and one start tape up me hand and me mouth”.

According to Sookchan, the man whom he picked up then drove the car to a bushy area not far from where they were.

“Dem get me in a bush and me start holla and them fire a shot at me”, he said.

Sookchan stated that the men began to question him. “Dem ask me where me from and who me ah live wid and me tell dem lie because me nah trust them”.

The men then took the car, reportedly to a nearby gas station, while one remained guarding the teen in the bushy area.

He said he knew the men went for gas, because they had to call the one perpetrator that was with him to inquire how to open the gas tank. “Dem call dat one to ask me how fuh open de gas tank because the cable nah work, it seize”. He said he refused to tell them and the man with him fired another shot, after which he then told them how to open the tank.

Sookchan said the man waited with him in the bushes for over three hours then decided to leave. “He seh he fed up wait and get passion and gone”.

The teen managed to free himself and went for help.