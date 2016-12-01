Shakeup in Police ‘B’ Division

Following a visit to Berbice by National Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan on Saturday, and threats of stern action against the police, there has been a shakeup in the hierarchy of the police in the Ancient County

Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, who was on leave, has taken over command of ‘B’ Division (Berbice). Acting Commander Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis, who has been the Commander of the Police ‘G’ Division for a number of years, has been relegated to Deputy Commander.

Acting Deputy Commander Superintendent Kurleigh Simon has been sent as OC, in charge of Subdivision No.3 (Corentyne), while officer in charge of Subdivision No. 3 Deputy Superintendent Guy Nurse has been transferred to Police Headquarters.

This shake-up comes on the heels of the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt carpenter of No.70 Village Corentyne Berbice.

Narinedatt a father of two was murdered between October 31 and November 1, last, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. His body was found on November 1, on the public road in the area. Several persons have been charged and a wanted bulletin has been issued for overseas-based Guyanese Marcus Brian Bisram.