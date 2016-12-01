Latest update December 1st, 2016 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Shakeup in Police ‘B’ Division

Dec 01, 2016 News 0

Following a visit to Berbice by National Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan on Saturday, and threats of stern action against the police, there has been a shakeup in the hierarchy of the police in the Ancient County
Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, who was on leave, has taken over command of ‘B’ Division (Berbice). Acting Commander Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis, who has been the Commander of the Police ‘G’ Division for a number of years, has been relegated to Deputy Commander.
Acting Deputy Commander Superintendent Kurleigh Simon has been sent as OC, in charge of Subdivision No.3 (Corentyne), while officer in charge of Subdivision No. 3 Deputy Superintendent Guy Nurse has been transferred to Police Headquarters.
This shake-up comes on the heels of the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt carpenter of No.70 Village Corentyne Berbice.
Narinedatt a father of two was murdered between October 31 and November 1, last, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. His body was found on November 1, on the public road in the area. Several persons have been charged and a wanted bulletin has been issued for overseas-based Guyanese Marcus Brian Bisram.

More in this category

Sports

RHT Bakewell ‘A’ win Food for the Poor (Guy) 5/5 cricket tournament

RHT Bakewell ‘A’ win Food for the Poor (Guy) 5/5 cricket...

Dec 01, 2016

A brilliant final over bowled by veteran left arm spinner Sunil Marimuthoo led Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ to yet another cricket championship. Playing at the Area ‘H’ ground the home team...
Read More
GFF Grass Roots FestivaL …Tripple venues to host this weekend; Coach Educators Programme also on

GFF Grass Roots FestivaL …Tripple venues to...

Dec 01, 2016

Digicel Regional First-Class cricket …Coach Crandon says rain robbed Jaguars of possible win

Digicel Regional First-Class cricket …Coach...

Nov 30, 2016

Guyana Draughts Association conclude Hamper competition

Guyana Draughts Association conclude Hamper...

Nov 30, 2016

The man who stayed too long

The man who stayed too long

Nov 30, 2016

H.D. Hoyte Memorial Family Recreational Park Opens in Berbice

H.D. Hoyte Memorial Family Recreational Park...

Nov 30, 2016

RHTY&SC/Beharry 5/5 Say No/Say Yes Cricket …Cut and Load, Scottsburg and Crabwood Creek advance to grand finals

RHTY&SC/Beharry 5/5 Say No/Say Yes Cricket...

Nov 30, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch