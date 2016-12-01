RHT Bakewell ‘A’ win Food for the Poor (Guy) 5/5 cricket tournament

A brilliant final over bowled by veteran left arm spinner Sunil Marimuthoo led Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ to yet another cricket championship. Playing at the Area ‘H’ ground the home team held their nerves to successfully defend a total of 60 to win by a nail biting 5 runs to lift the Food for the Poor (Guy) 5/5 Cricket Tournament Trophy.

Batting first against a determined Young and Restless team in the final, Rose Hall Town Bakewell rattled up 60 for 2 off their allotted five overs; former senior national player Delbert Hicks blasting a quick fire 30 not out which included 22 runs off the final over.

In response, Young and Restless raced to 51 for three off four before the wily Marimuthoo conceded just two runs off the first five balls of the last over. He then bowled three successive wides to reduce the required runs to five off one delivery but the visitors were unable to score to trigger wild celebrations by the home team supporters.

In the first round, Young and Restless defeated Kendall Union by 10 wickets, Rose Hall Town ‘A’ defeated Tamarind Root by a similar margin, Rose Hall Canje cruised past Port Mourant Training Centre by 8 wickets while West Berbice beat Fyrish by 9 runs.

The semi-finals featured RHT ‘A’ against Rose Hall Canje and West Berbice versus Young and the Restless. Rose Hall Town ‘A’ brushed aside Rose Hall Canje by 23 runs while Young and Restless crushed West Berbice by 10 wickets.

In teh 3rd place playoff, Rose Hall Canje thumped West Berbice by 8 wickets. West Berbice was restricted to 36 for 4 off their 5 overs to which Rose Hall Canje replied with 37 for 2 with four balls to spare.

Delbert Hicks received a trophy as Man-of-the-Final while Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ received the winner’s package of $70,000 and trophy. Young and Restless took home $30,000 and trophy and Rose Hall Canje collected $20,000 for the 3rd place.

Guysuco Training Centre easily won the Male and Female Volleyball competition, while Rose Hall Town ‘A’ defeated Rose Hall Town ‘B’ 1-0 to win the Football tournament. Trophies for all the events were donated by the cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club M.S. Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Family Fun Day and Day of Sports was a smashing success and all funds raised would be used by Food for the Poor to continue its charity work.