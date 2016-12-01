Murder of Betterhope pensioner… Cops seek two more suspects

The police are trying to locate two other suspects in relation to the murder of 76-year-old David Ramkissoon, who was found with his throat slit in his Betterhope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home on August 21, last.

This newspaper was informed that the two suspects were spoken of in the initial stage of the investigation but were never located. Yesterday, a source said that the case will be closed, from the police’s aspect, once those individuals are found.

Shawn Clarke, 27, a mason of South Betterhope and Godfrey Gill, 22, of Lot 65 Prince William Street, Plaisance, ECD, are currently before the court for the murder.

According to information received, three persons entered the pensioner’s home to carry out a robbery when he was killed. Ramkissoon had just got home after purchasing alcohol from a nearby shop when the men allegedly stormed the place. He was lying on his bed.

Kaieteur News was told that the men entered through the back door, which Ramkissoon had left open, and immediately started ransacking the house, while one of the suspects went into the pensioner’s bedroom and held him down.

It was during this process that the pensioner was killed. A fourth suspect was reportedly on the lookout. The men escaped with jewellery and money.

The body of David Ramkissoon, aka “Shortman”, a father of five, was discovered in a pool of blood in the living room by his son, around 19:30 hrs on August 21, last.

The man’s son had just returned home after spending the day at a creek on the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway with his family when he made the shocking discovery.